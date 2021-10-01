 Skip to main content
CB struggles on offense
CB struggles on offense

WEEPING WATER – The Cedar Bluffs football team fell to 0-5 with a 58-6 loss at Weeping Water on Sept. 24.

The Wildcats’ only touchdown in the game came in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Hayden Lembke.

Leading the team with 28 passing yards was Lembke. Finishing with two catches for 20 yards was Samuel Blanck and Bobby Pittack had nine receiving yards.

On the ground Lembke ran for 85 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, while Moran Marten touched the ball nine different times and had 12 rushing yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Samuel Black paced Cedar Bluffs with ten tackles and Gus Jacoby had four tackles.

The Wildcats have a home game on Oct. 1 against Conestoga who is 0-5 at 6 p.m. They lost to Class D-1 No. 5 Nebraska City Lourdes 66-28 on Sept. 24.

