CB knocks off Whiting in conference tournament

LINCOLN – In a game that went down to the wire, the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team was able to knock off Whiting, Iowa 31-30 in the second round of the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament at College View Academy on Jan. 24. It was a rematch from earlier in the season when the Wildcats lost to the Warriors by five in Iowa.

“Tonight’s game was a total team effort,” Cedar Bluffs Co-Head Coach Justice Brinkman said. “We had to make some adjustments defensively and the ladies all bought in. We were really proud of Maddie Thomas who had a double-double tonight and shared the basketball well. We asked Addy Sweeney to match up on their best player, Theeler and she did her job and walked away with five steals.”

Early on, Cedar Bluffs fell behind 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats were also outscored by Whiting in the second and trailed 15-13 at halftime.

Out of the break, Cedar Bluffs got their offense to click. They put up 14 points on the Warriors and grabbed a 27-21 edge heading to the final frame.

Whiting made a comeback in the fourth with nine points. On the other end, the Wildcats put up four points which was just enough to eke out a one-point victory.

Thomas was the leading scorer for Cedar Bluffs with 14 points and Allison Reade finished with six. Scoring four points was Shelby Samek, Elley Headid had three and both Emmy Shanahan and Kaylee Adams finished with two.

On Jan. 21, the Wildcats opened up the conference tournament against Omaha Brownell Talbot. A talented Raider roster that reached the finals of the tournament knocked off Cedar Bluffs 46-10.

“Brownell is an exceptional team and has a lot of young talent,” Brinkman said. “It was a difficult first game to play in the conference tournament.”

Putting up four points for the Wildcats was Katie Kiefer. Hannah Cozad and Emmy Shanahan had two points and Thomas and Reade scored one.

In a rematch from back in December, Cedar Bluffs took on College View Academy in their final game of the conference tournament on Jan 28. The Eagles jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the beginning and ended up knocking off the Wildcats 39-13.

Kiefer finished with five points in the loss and both Thomas and Cozad had three. Rounding out the scoring with two points was Samek.

Cedar Bluffs took on Iowa School for the Deaf at home on Jan. 30. They play at Class D-2 No. 6 Parkview Christian at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 and then return home for a 6 p.m. showdown with St. Edward on Feb. 3.