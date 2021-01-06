Cavs win back-to-back contests

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team split a pair of games while competing in the annual Wahoo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.
The Cavaliers opened play against Class B upstart Elkhorn North at Wahoo High School on Dec. 28.
A career game from 6’3” senior Karson Sander was not enough.
The game was close throughout, but in the end it was the Wolves who went away with the 58-51 victory.
Sander poured in a career-high 27 points in 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including a 5-of-8 performance from behind the 3-point line.
No other Cavalier finished
in double-figures.
Junior Sam Stuhr scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds.
Rebounding was an issue for the Cavaliers as the Wolves were able to hold a 27-16 advantage on the glass.
Senior Kolten Cada led the Cavaliers on the boards with seven and also chipped in six points.
Neumann shot 36.5 percent from the field and was able to convert on only 8-of-14 from the free throw line.
Elkhorn North shot 51.2 percent from the field and were able to make 6-of-8 from the line.
Two days later, after a snowstorm on Tuesday postponed play, the Cavaliers returned to the floor for a game against Class B Seward.
Neumann led 38-36 going
into the fourth quarter, but pulled away recording the 56-47 victory.
The win improved the Cavalier record to 2-5.
Sander had another strong game for Neumann, finishing with 17 points and five rebounds.
Kolten Cada added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Junior point guard Michael Lynch scored eight points and finished with a career-high seven steals against the Bluejays.
Neumann shot just 36 percent from the field, but was able to convert on 14-of-19 from the free throw line.
Neumann was outrebounded 24-22, but was able to force Seward into 18 turnovers.
Neumann tried to make it two-in-a-row on Saturday afternoon when they played
host to the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights.
A strong second half defensive effort led to the biggest win of the season for the Cavaliers.
Neumann outscored the Knights 29-6 over the final 16 minutes while pulling away for the 49-25 victory.
Neumann broke open a close game at the half with unrelenting defensive pressure that resulted in only two baskets for the visitors over the final two quarters.
Sander continued his recent strong play, pouring in a game-high 15 points, which included a 7-of-7 performance at the free throw line.
Kolten Cada added eight points and six rebounds.
Junior Sam Stuhr and freshman Conner Schutt combined for 13 points.