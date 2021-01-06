Cavs win back-to-back contests

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team split a pair of games while competing in the annual Wahoo Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30.

The Cavaliers opened play against Class B upstart Elkhorn North at Wahoo High School on Dec. 28.

A career game from 6’3” senior Karson Sander was not enough.

The game was close throughout, but in the end it was the Wolves who went away with the 58-51 victory.

Sander poured in a career-high 27 points in 10-of-15 shooting from the field, including a 5-of-8 performance from behind the 3-point line.

No other Cavalier finished

in double-figures.

Junior Sam Stuhr scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds.

Rebounding was an issue for the Cavaliers as the Wolves were able to hold a 27-16 advantage on the glass.

Senior Kolten Cada led the Cavaliers on the boards with seven and also chipped in six points.

Neumann shot 36.5 percent from the field and was able to convert on only 8-of-14 from the free throw line.