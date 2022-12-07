Cavs upend three-time defending state champs

WAHOO – On the opening day of the high school winter sports season, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team proved they are not to be taken lightly this year with a 48-41 victory over Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central on Dec. 1. With a young roster that only consists of two seniors, Bishop Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens was shocked at how well his group played against the three time defending Class C-1 state champions.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Ahrens said. “They made us make a lot of adjustments that we hardly practiced. We played 1-3-1 for about five minutes in practice and we didn’t think we would have to play it as much as we did, which maybe won the game for us. We made some free throws and made some plays. All the credit goes to the girls. I can tell you it wasn’t coaching, it was their effort.”

In the first half, the Tigers were able to dictate the game flow, but the Cavaliers continued to hang around. After getting outscored 12-10 in the first quarter and then 7-6 in the second, Neumann trailed North Bend 19-16 at halftime.

The trajectory of the game flipped in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers got their offense going with 15 points. On the other side, the Tigers were held to 11 points, which gave Neumann a slim 31-30 advantage heading to the final frame.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers came out firing with a layup from Jill Johnson and then two free throws from Kinslee Bosak that stretched the lead out to 37-31 in favor of Neumann.

Despite numerous attempts, North Bend never got closer than three points the rest of the way as the Cavaliers earned a massive seven-point victory.

The game for Neumann was won at the free throw line, where it seemed like they lived in the fourth quarter. For the contest, the Cavaliers made 15 of 19 free throws whereas the Tigers left a lot of points on the table only going nine for 25 for a 36% average.

“It was huge because we were making ours and they were missing theirs,” Ahrens said. “We got the people to the line that we wanted. We were able to run some sets there at the end to get the ball to the right people and they made free throws.”

Leading the Cavaliers with 14 points apiece were Nicole Blum and Johnson. Blum also had two assists and Johnson pulled down nine rebounds.

Hitting double digits with 10 points was Kinslee Bosak, while Caitlin McGuigan finished with eight and Julia Ingwersen had two points.

Two days later, Neumann went on the road to take on conference foe and Class D-1 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia. In a low scoring battle, the Hawkettes used a 14-point surge in the fourth and knocked off the Cavaliers 29-24.

Neumann led for most of the contest and had a 13-10 lead at halftime. St. Cecilia was able to draw even in the third quarter and then finally found the offense they were looking for in the fourth.

The Cavaliers did exactly what they wanted to do in the game and that’s force turnovers. In the four quarters of action, Neumann had 20 takeaways against the Hawkettes.

McGuigan powered the Cavaliers with eight points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Scoring seven points with nine rebounds and three steals was Johnson, Kinslee Bosak had four points, Blum ended up with three and AJ Bosak finished with two points.

The Cavaliers are back in action against Norfolk Catholic on the road at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. Currently the Knights are 1-1 this season and beat Omaha Gross Catholic 39-29 their last time out.