Cavs pitching dazzles in district final

WAHOO – For the second time in as many years, the Class C No. 1 Bishop Neumann softball team will end their season in the Class C State Softball Tournament, after defeating Polk County 9-1 and 9-0 in the C-1 District Final at Hackberry Park on Oct. 8.

In the first game against the Slammers, the Cavaliers were able to pick up one run in the bottom of the first inning. The inning started with Aubrey Sylliaasen singling and then she was driven in on a double hit by Avery Mayberry.

After not scoring in the second, Mary Chvatal hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in Kaysha Swartz. An error by Polk County and then a double by Logan Sylliaasen increased Neumann’s advantage to 4-0 after three.

Coming up with a double that scored three runs in the fourth was Chvatal and then Hattie Bohac doubled to left plating two more runs. After a one, two, three top of the fifth the eight-run rule came into effect.

Macy Sabatka pitched five innings in the win, giving up no runs and striking out four. Driving in three runs was Chvatal and Bohac. Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen had one RBI.

In game two, the Cavaliers got another great pitching performance from Sabatka. The Slammers also couldn’t get out of their own way, committing nine errors.