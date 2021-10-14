Cavs pitching dazzles in district final

WAHOO – For the second time in as many years, the Class C No. 1 Bishop Neumann softball team will end their season in the Class C State Softball Tournament, after defeating Polk County 9-1 and 9-0 in the C-1 District Final at Hackberry Park on Oct. 8.
In the first game against the Slammers, the Cavaliers were able to pick up one run in the bottom of the first inning. The inning started with Aubrey Sylliaasen singling and then she was driven in on a double hit by Avery Mayberry.
After not scoring in the second, Mary Chvatal hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in Kaysha Swartz. An error by Polk County and then a double by Logan Sylliaasen increased Neumann’s advantage to 4-0 after three.
Coming up with a double that scored three runs in the fourth was Chvatal and then Hattie Bohac doubled to left plating two more runs. After a one, two, three top of the fifth the eight-run rule came into effect.
Macy Sabatka pitched five innings in the win, giving up no runs and striking out four. Driving in three runs was Chvatal and Bohac. Mayberry and Logan Sylliaasen had one RBI.
In game two, the Cavaliers got another great pitching performance from Sabatka. The Slammers also couldn’t get out of their own way, committing nine errors.
Mayberry got Neumann going in the right direction with a double in the first inning that scored Aubrey Sylliaasen. Three more runs were scored making it 4-0 in the second on a fielder’s choice by Chvatal at second, a double by Logan Sylliaasen to left and an error made by Polk County.
The Cavaliers put the Slammers in a very bad situation in the fourth inning with the bases loaded. With Chvatal at the plate and no outs, she doubled to left field scoring three runs and increasing the lead out to 7-0.
“I would definitely say I can feel the dugout, and everybody settle in during those situations,” Chvatal said. “These games are really important, and we don’t want to fall off and settle into a hole. I felt like trying to get the bats going would help the team out. Once one person gets a hit, it just follows hit after hit.”
Right on par with what Chvatal stated, the hits were contagious as Bohac doubled right after her scoring two more runs.
Giving up three hits and picking up four strikeouts in five innings of work was Sabatka. Leading the team with three RBI was Chvatal, while Logan Sylliaasen, Mayberry and Bohac had one run driven in.
In the C-3 Subdistrict Tournament, the Cavaliers had no problems defeating West Point-Beemer 21-0 and Freeman 11-2.
It didn’t take long for the runs to start pouring in for the Cavaliers in the first against the Cadets. After Aubrey Sylliaasen was walked, Chvatal tripled to right scoring the first run, and then Bohac hit a two-run homer to left making it 3-0.
A double to left by Grace Schulz plated three and then a single by Kya Swartz scored two more. A walk by WP-B scored another run and then Bohac hit her second home run of the inning, this time a three-run homer to make it 12-0.
The final four runs of the inning came off a grand slam hit by Schulz to left field, increasing Neumann’s advantage to 16-0.
Five more runs were tacked on in the second inning by the Cavaliers. They came off a single by Ela Lanik, doubles hit by Teresa Quinn and Grace Sullivan, and an error made by the Cadets on a hit by Bridget Whitney.
Pitching two innings of no-run ball with two strikeouts was Lainey Weist. Leading Neumann with six RBI’s was Schulz and Bohac had four.
In the Championship against Freeman, the Cavaliers started the game off strong with two runs in the first inning. They were driven in on a sacrifice fly hit by Avery Mayberry and a single to center by Logan Sylliaasen.
After the Falcons tied it up in the top of the second, Swartz hit an inside the park home run to right field scoring two. A double by Bohac to right platted one more run and put Neumann up 5-2.
In the top of the third, Schulz hit her second homer of the game on a solo shot to right field. Two more runs for the Cavaliers were scored in the fourth on a single by Macy Sabatka and in the fifth on a double to left by Logan Sylliaasen.
Sabatka pitched five innings in the win and gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts. Leading Neumann with three RBIs was Logan Sylliaasen, while Sabatka and Swartz both had two runs batted in.
Neumann is the top seed in Class C and will start their state journey against Cozad on Oct. 13 in Hastings.
“It just goes to show that our hard work has helped us up to this point in time,” Sabatka said. “I am looking forward to state and it’s just a completely different atmosphere out in Hastings.”
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.