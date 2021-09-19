Cavs go 2-1 at home tournament

Earning nine digs in the match was McGuigan and Jurgensmeier had eight. Bolden ended with 19 assists and Thiele had 10.

Against a solid DC West squad, Neumann responded in dominating fashion.

They jumped out to a 6-4 lead after a block at the net by Jurgensmeier. Several plays later she would record an ace to put the Cavaliers in front 10-4.

McGuigan was also solid throughout the first set picking up a block to put Neumann ahead by seven. She would record a kill at the end of the set to give the Cavaliers a 25-16 first set victory.

In set two, it was all Neumann as Jenna Sladky picked up an ace to put her team ahead 3-2. Alexis Dart would close out the 25-7 second set victory for the Cavaliers with another ace.

Like their first match, Jurgensmeier had the most kills for her team with seven while Thiele had four. Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan both had three.

In the Cavalier’s final match of the night; they cruised to another easy win just like against the Falcons.

Jurgensmeier’s ace tied set one up early and then later on she picked up a kill to put the Neumann up by four. An ace by Thiele closed the set out and gave the Cavaliers a 25-17 win.