Cavs go 2-1 at home tournament

WAHOO – The Class C1 No. 8 Wahoo Neumann volleyball team went 2-1 at their home volleyball tournament on Sept. 11. They lost in three sets in the opening round to Class B No. 6 York but then rebounded to defeat DC West and Logan View/Scribner Snyder.
Against York, the Cavaliers fell behind early by a score of 23-8. Kinslee Bosak picked up a block for Neumann cutting the deficit to 23-9.
The Cavaliers’ rally continued as Caitlin McGuigan picked up a kill making it an 11 point game. Despite a great comeback, the Dukes did eventually win the first set 25-17.
Neumann used that momentum from set one in the second where they got off to a 7-6 lead thanks to a kill by Lauren Thiele. An ace by McGuigan increased the Cavaliers advantage out to 16-10.
With the score 24-21, McGuigan came through with another ace to win the set 25-21.
York tried to pull away early in the third set, but Neumann did their best to hang with the Dukes. After a McGuigan kill Neumann was only trailing 9-7.
Eventually, York was able to catch fire and they stretched their lead out to 17-11. An ace by Lily Bolden made it 17-12 in favor of the Dukes, but ultimately the hill the Cavaliers were trying to climb was too tall as they fell 25-21 in the third.
Leading Neumann with 13 kills was UNO commit Kali Jurgensmeier. Finishing with eight kills was Thiele, while the sophomore McGuigan had seven.
Earning nine digs in the match was McGuigan and Jurgensmeier had eight. Bolden ended with 19 assists and Thiele had 10.
Against a solid DC West squad, Neumann responded in dominating fashion.
They jumped out to a 6-4 lead after a block at the net by Jurgensmeier. Several plays later she would record an ace to put the Cavaliers in front 10-4.
McGuigan was also solid throughout the first set picking up a block to put Neumann ahead by seven. She would record a kill at the end of the set to give the Cavaliers a 25-16 first set victory.
In set two, it was all Neumann as Jenna Sladky picked up an ace to put her team ahead 3-2. Alexis Dart would close out the 25-7 second set victory for the Cavaliers with another ace.
Like their first match, Jurgensmeier had the most kills for her team with seven while Thiele had four. Kinslee Bosak and McGuigan both had three.
In the Cavalier’s final match of the night; they cruised to another easy win just like against the Falcons.
Jurgensmeier’s ace tied set one up early and then later on she picked up a kill to put the Neumann up by four. An ace by Thiele closed the set out and gave the Cavaliers a 25-17 win.
Early in the second, Bosak picked up a block in the front row to give Neumann a two point lead. Earning another one of her 11 kills in the match was Jurgensmeier as she helped her team win the set 25-13 and the match 2-0.
Picking up six aces in the win was Jurgensmeier while Bolden and Sladky had two. Thiele led the team with eight assists and one behind her was Bolden with seven.
The Cavaliers only have one match this week. It’s was against Lincoln Christian at home on Sept. 14.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.