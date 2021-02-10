Cavs get past Vikings on road

WAVERLY – After falling to Hastings St. Cecilia in the Centennial Conference Championship game on Saturday, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team got right back into the win column two nights later.
The Cavaliers scored a season-high 70 points while pulling away for a 70-34 win on the road against Omaha Concordia on Feb. 1.
The Cavaliers outscored the Mustangs 34-12 in the second half.
The difference in the game came on the interior. The Cavaliers held a 40-10 advantage in the points in the paint category and Neumann outrebounded the Mustangs 37-33.
Neumann also finished with 19 steals and forced 29 OC turnovers.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and also led the Cavaliers with nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
Junior Lauren Thiele scored eight points and added nine rebounds.
Junior Mary Chvatal scored five points and led Neumann with five steals.
Freshman Paisley Douglas and sophomore Kinslee Bosak combined for 13 points against the Mustangs.
Less than 24 hours later the Cavaliers returned to the court for a game against Centennial Conference rival Lincoln Christian at LCHS High School.
The Cavaliers shot just 32 percent from the field and made just 3-of-15 from behind the 3-point line against the Crusaders and were edged by a score of 36-34.
Neumann scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed 18-12.
Neumann took the lead on three different occasions in the second half, but a shot to tie the game bounced off the rim in the final seconds.
Jurgensmeier was limited to just six points by the Crusaders on 3-of-12 shooting.
Bosak led the Cavaliers with 11 points and five assists.
Thiele came through with 10 points and seven rebounds.
On Thursday, the Cavaliers traveled to Waverly High School for a game with the Class B Vikings.
The game with Waverly was the ninth game in 14 days for the Cavaliers.
Despite fatigued legs the Cavaliers were able to rally for a 55-45 win over the Vikings.
Neumann led 20-19 at the half, and were able to seize control of the game in the third quarter when they were able to outscore the home team 17-8.
The Cavaliers shot just 39 percent from the field, made just 6-of-27 from behind the 3-point line and were outrebounded 35-28. But, the
Cavaliers forced 24 turnovers and were able to score 22 points off of those turnovers and that was the difference in the game.
Jurgensmeier poured in a
game-high 23 points on 9-of-
11 shooting and added six rebounds.
Thiele broke out of a mini-slump and poured in 15 more on the strength of four made
3-pointers. She also led Neumann on the boards with eight.
Douglas scored seven points, came away with five steals and handed out a team-best five assists.