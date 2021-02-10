Cavs get past Vikings on road

The Cavaliers shot just 32 percent from the field and made just 3-of-15 from behind the 3-point line against the Crusaders and were edged by a score of 36-34.

Neumann scored just 12 points in the first half and trailed 18-12.

Neumann took the lead on three different occasions in the second half, but a shot to tie the game bounced off the rim in the final seconds.

Jurgensmeier was limited to just six points by the Crusaders on 3-of-12 shooting.

Bosak led the Cavaliers with 11 points and five assists.

Thiele came through with 10 points and seven rebounds.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers traveled to Waverly High School for a game with the Class B Vikings.

The game with Waverly was the ninth game in 14 days for the Cavaliers.

Despite fatigued legs the Cavaliers were able to rally for a 55-45 win over the Vikings.

Neumann led 20-19 at the half, and were able to seize control of the game in the third quarter when they were able to outscore the home team 17-8.