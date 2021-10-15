Cavs finish second in conference

LINCOLN – The Class C-1 No. 2 Bishop Neumann volleyball team played some of its best volleyball of the season in the Centennial Conference Tournament last week. They defeated Omaha Concordia, Lincoln Christian, Class D-1 No. 3 Fremont Bergan and C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic before losing to Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the title match.
In the opening round of the tournament at Grand Island Central Catholic, it wasn’t a cakewalk for the Cavaliers against the Mustangs. Concordia pushed them in both sets, but Neumann found a way to keep their composure and relied on their experience as they won 25-21 and 25-19.
Kali Jurgensmeier led the charge for Neumann with 13 kills, while Cadin McGuigan had five and Lily Bolden and Lauren Thiele had four. Picking up one block apiece were Julia Ingwersen, Thiele and McGuigan.
On the defensive side of things, Jurgensmeier had 13 digs, Erin Raabe had nine, Thiele recorded five and McGuigan had three. Finishing with 15 assists was Thiele, while Raabe and Bolden had five and Jurgensmeier had two.
Next up for the Cavaliers was a match against a Christian squad they had already swept this season. Similar to the first time they played, Neumann dominated, winning 25-17 and 25-19.
For the second match in a row, Jurgensmeier led the team with 11 kills. Finishing with five kills was Ingwersen and Thiele and Bolden had one. Dropping in two aces was Jenna Sladky, while McGuigan, Bolden and Thiele had one.
Thiele recorded nine assists in the match, Bolden had seven, Raabe finished with two, and Jurgensmeier had one. Leading the team with 13 digs was Jurgensmeier, while Bolden and Raabe had nine, McGuigan and Thiele had six and Sladky had two.
Saturday was essentially a mini state tournament for the Cavaliers as they took on three rated teams at Lincoln Christian High School.
In the first match of the day, it was a rematch from several weeks ago against Bergan. Just like the first time they played, the Knights won the first set only for Neumann to storm back and win the final two sets. The scores from the match were 18-25, 25-20 and 25-15.
Topping the 20-kill mark in the match was Jurgensmeier with 24. Coming in with seven kills was Thiele, while McGuigan had six, and Ingwersen and Bosak had two.
At the service line, Sladky had four aces and Raabe had two, while Bolden picked up two blocks.
Against an undefeated GICC squad, the Cavaliers never looked scared or backed down. In fact, they looked to be playing with so much less stress than the Crusaders. As a result, Neumann was able to impressively beat GICC, by identical scores of 25-18 in both sets.
Like most matches, Jurgensmeier was the main cog for the Cavaliers, hammering 14 kills to the floor. Coming up with four kills was McGuigan.
Getting to the floor and getting dirty were Thiele and Raabe with six digs, while Bolden dropped in two aces.
The Cavaliers’ impressive play from the semifinals was unfortunately not able to translate over to the championship where Lutheran had their way with Neumann. The Warriors swept the Cavaliers in straight sets 25-17 and 25-15.
Jurgensmeier was held to her lowest kill total of the tournament at 14, while Thiele and McGuigan both had three kills. Each digging nine balls in the match were Raabe and Bolden.
This week the Cavaliers played at Norfolk Catholic on Oct. 12. They will have their final home game of the regular season against Columbus Scotus on Oct. 14 at 7:15 p.m.
