Cavs finish second in conference

Thiele recorded nine assists in the match, Bolden had seven, Raabe finished with two, and Jurgensmeier had one. Leading the team with 13 digs was Jurgensmeier, while Bolden and Raabe had nine, McGuigan and Thiele had six and Sladky had two.

Saturday was essentially a mini state tournament for the Cavaliers as they took on three rated teams at Lincoln Christian High School.

In the first match of the day, it was a rematch from several weeks ago against Bergan. Just like the first time they played, the Knights won the first set only for Neumann to storm back and win the final two sets. The scores from the match were 18-25, 25-20 and 25-15.

Topping the 20-kill mark in the match was Jurgensmeier with 24. Coming in with seven kills was Thiele, while McGuigan had six, and Ingwersen and Bosak had two.

At the service line, Sladky had four aces and Raabe had two, while Bolden picked up two blocks.

Against an undefeated GICC squad, the Cavaliers never looked scared or backed down. In fact, they looked to be playing with so much less stress than the Crusaders. As a result, Neumann was able to impressively beat GICC, by identical scores of 25-18 in both sets.