Cavs endure three losses, fall to 2-7

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell to 2-7 on the season after three losses last week, including two in the Wahoo Holiday Tournament.
The tournament started with a 69-27 loss to second-ranked, undefeated Elkhorn North on Dec. 28.
The game with the Wolverines got away from the Cavaliers in the second period.
Neumann trailed 7-5 after eight minutes, but the Wolves outscored the Cavaliers 21-2 in the second quarter and rolled to big win over the Cavaliers.
The Wolves shot a blistering 61 percent from the field while the Cavaliers struggled, making just 23 percent, including 1-of-17 from behind the 3-point line.
Twenty-two turnovers also plagued the Cavaliers and they were outrebounded 26-22.
Sophomore point guard Bailey Maly led the Cavaliers with seven points and added four rebounds.
Sophomore Julia Ingwersen added five points and post players Kali Jurgensmeier and Anna Toline combined for seven points and 11 rebounds.
After a snow day on Dec. 28 the Cavaliers returned to the floor to square off against Class B Seward on Wednesday afternoon.
A poor first half doomed the Cavaliers and they were defeated 46-40 at the hands of the Bluejays.
Seward led 28-12 at the half, and despite a second half rally by the Cavs they were able to hang on for the six-point win.
Neumann shot 22 percent from the field and was able to connect on only 7-of-31 from behind the 3-point line.
Freshman point guard Paisley Douglas scored a career-high 11 points to lead Neumann in scoring.
Sophomore Kinslee Bosak and Jurgensmeier combined for 17 more against the Jays.
Junior Lauren Thiele led Neumann with eight rebounds.
The Cavaliers returned to the court for the first time in 2021 when they welcomed Lourdes Central Catholic to Wahoo for game at home on Saturday afternoon.
The Cavaliers controlled the tempo in the first half and took a 25-19 lead into halftime.
Unfortunately, they were outscored 23-15 in the second half and were defeated by a 42-40 score.
Thiele scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers and Jurgensmeier added 14 more in the losing effort.