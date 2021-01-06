Cavs endure three losses, fall to 2-7

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell to 2-7 on the season after three losses last week, including two in the Wahoo Holiday Tournament.

The tournament started with a 69-27 loss to second-ranked, undefeated Elkhorn North on Dec. 28.

The game with the Wolverines got away from the Cavaliers in the second period.

Neumann trailed 7-5 after eight minutes, but the Wolves outscored the Cavaliers 21-2 in the second quarter and rolled to big win over the Cavaliers.

The Wolves shot a blistering 61 percent from the field while the Cavaliers struggled, making just 23 percent, including 1-of-17 from behind the 3-point line.

Twenty-two turnovers also plagued the Cavaliers and they were outrebounded 26-22.

Sophomore point guard Bailey Maly led the Cavaliers with seven points and added four rebounds.

Sophomore Julia Ingwersen added five points and post players Kali Jurgensmeier and Anna Toline combined for seven points and 11 rebounds.

After a snow day on Dec. 28 the Cavaliers returned to the floor to square off against Class B Seward on Wednesday afternoon.