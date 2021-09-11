Cavs battle tough opponents

WAHOO - Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann suffered its first two setbacks of the season at the Elkhorn North Triangular on Aug. 31. In the first match, they lost to Class B No.5 Elkhorn 22-25, 25-13, and 19-25 and were then defeated by Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North 19-25 and 17-25.
Against the Antlers, in set one, it was a back and forth battle between the two squads to gain momentum. It looked like after a convincing set two victory the Cavaliers might pull out the win, but Elkhorn answered back in the final set of the match with better play.
Leading the team in kills was Kali Jurgensmeier with 18 kills. She also was the team leader in digs with 15 and blocks with two.
Lauren Thiele just about reached double digits in kills with nine. On top of that, she recorded 13 assists and 12 digs.
In match number two, a young Wolves team that featured no seniors found a way to always stay one step ahead of Neumann in both sets.
On Sept. 2, the Cavaliers were able to get their first victory of the week in their home opener. They defeated Ashland-Greenwood 25-18, 25-19, and 25-14.
There was no holding Jurgensmeirer back in the victory as she recorded an impressive 22 kills and nine digs. Caden McGuigan and Thiele both had five kills.
Leading the team with 18 aces was Lily Bolden and Thiele had ten.
Stepping up on the defensive side of the ball was Mcguigan with 11 digs. Almost reaching double digits was Erin Raabe and Jurgensmeier with nine digs and Thiele ended with eight.
After defeating the Bluejays, the Cavaliers moved on to play in the Columbus Scotus Invite on Sept. 4. The Cavaliers finished with a 2-1 , as they knocked wins against Pierce and Platteview and lost to Columbus Lakeview.
Against Pierce, Neumann prevailed 25-19 and 25-22.
Finishing with a match high 12 kills was Jurgensmeier. Theile finished with seven kills and 12 assist, whiled Bolden chipped in with 122 assist as well.
Next on the docket for Neumann was a showdown with Class C1 No. 8 Columbus Lakeview.
The Vikings took set one 25-21, while the Cavaliers won set two 26-24.
In the decisive third set, the Vikings jumped in front and never looked back winning the set 25-18.
Despite losing, Jurgensmeier kept her team in the match with 24 kills. Defensively Raabe had 19 digs.
Neumann was able to rebound to close the tournament out and defeated Platteview in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-21.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.