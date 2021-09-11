Cavs battle tough opponents

WAHOO - Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann suffered its first two setbacks of the season at the Elkhorn North Triangular on Aug. 31. In the first match, they lost to Class B No.5 Elkhorn 22-25, 25-13, and 19-25 and were then defeated by Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North 19-25 and 17-25.

Against the Antlers, in set one, it was a back and forth battle between the two squads to gain momentum. It looked like after a convincing set two victory the Cavaliers might pull out the win, but Elkhorn answered back in the final set of the match with better play.

Leading the team in kills was Kali Jurgensmeier with 18 kills. She also was the team leader in digs with 15 and blocks with two.

Lauren Thiele just about reached double digits in kills with nine. On top of that, she recorded 13 assists and 12 digs.

In match number two, a young Wolves team that featured no seniors found a way to always stay one step ahead of Neumann in both sets.

On Sept. 2, the Cavaliers were able to get their first victory of the week in their home opener. They defeated Ashland-Greenwood 25-18, 25-19, and 25-14.

There was no holding Jurgensmeirer back in the victory as she recorded an impressive 22 kills and nine digs. Caden McGuigan and Thiele both had five kills.