Cavaliers win in five sets

MEAD – The Bishop Neumann volleyball team outlasted a scrappy Mead team to win in five sets in the 2021 season opener last Thursday in Mead.

The Cavaliers started the game with a 25-14 victory in set 1 and held off Mead in the second set 25-23. The two teams battled for a total of 60 points in the third set, until Mead eventually came out the winner by a score of 29-31. However, Bishop Neumann picked up steam and was unstoppable in the fifth set, winning convincingly 15-4.

Kali Jurgensmeier dominated at the net for Bishop Neumann. The senior had 31 kills on 89 attempts for a .270 hitting percentage. Lauren Thiele had nine kills on 27 attempts.

Julia Ingwersen had eight block assists and one solo block for the Cavaliers. Jurgensmeier was in on six blocks and Kinslee Bosak contributed four.

Sophomore Caitlin McGuigan led the Cavaliers in serving, with 19 serves in 19 attempts for 100% serving. Erin Raabe had just one error in 33 serve attempts for a 97% serving record.

McGuigan also led in digs with 23, followed by Jurgensmeier and Thiele with 20 each. McGuigan and Cassidy Most led the team in serve/receive.

Lily Bolden and Thiele handled the setting duties for Bishop Neumann, with 25 assists for Bolden and 18 for Thiele.

