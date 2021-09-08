Cavaliers win Catholic Schools Tourney

DAVID CITY - The Class C No. 1 Wahoo Neumann Softball Team continues to pile up wins as they moved to 14-0 with wins over Highway 91, Wayne, Fort Calhoun, Grand Island Central Catholic, Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Cavaliers started the week off with victories over Wayne and Highway 91 on Aug 31. Neumann defeated the Blue Devils 10-5 and the Cyclones 13-1 in three innings.
Macy Sabatka was the starter for the Cavaliers in the win and pitched all five innings. She started her day off by facing four batters and earning a strikeout, a pop out, and a line out to retire the side.
With two out in the bottom of the first, Neumann was able to drive in the first run of the game. With Lizzie Lilly on second after a steal, she was driven in by Avery Mayberry who singled to center.
After Emma Kavan was walked, Logan Sylliaasen singled to centerfield scoring both runners on base and putting Neumann in front 3-0.
Wayne made things interesting in the top of the second scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one. The Cavaliers would get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning with a single by Hattie Bohac.
Neumann was able to break the game wide open in the third inning with four more runs.
The inning started with Kavan and Kaysha Swartz singling and then Logan Sylliaasen was walked. A single by Grace Schulz, another walk by the Blue Devils, and a sacrifice fly by Aubrey Sylliaasen scored three.
A double play would end the third, but not before Teresa Quinn crossed home increasing the lead for the Cavaliers to 8-2.
The final two runs of the game for Neumann were driven in by Emma Kavan who doubled scoring Lilly and Mayberry.
Finishing with two RBI’s in the win was Logan Sylliaasen. Avery Sylliaasen, Chvatal, Bohac, Mayberry, Kavan, Swartz, and Schulz all drove in one run.
In their second game of the triangular, the Cavaliers put up a dominant performance vs Highway 91. The Cyclones struggled in the game only scratching across one run in a 13-1 defeat.
This was due to the dominant pitching performance by Aubrey Sylliaasen. She recorded four strikeouts and gave up one hit in the victory.
All of Neumann’s runs in the game came in the first and second where they scored five and eight respectively.
Leading the Cavaliers with three runs driven in during the win was Kavan. Schulz, Swartz, and Mayberry all had two RBI’s.
On Sept. 2, Neumann had a single matchup at Fort Calhoun. The Cavaliers picked up 13 hits and scored eight runs in the third and nine in the fourth to secure a 19-0 victory.
Finishing with two hits and five RBI’s in the win was Grace Sullivan. Aubrey Sylliaasen had two hits and three RBI’s while Swartz, Mayberry, and Bohac drove in two.
Sabatka nearly pitched a shutout in the win only giving up one hit in the contest. She also recorded seven strikeouts in the game.
In the first annual Catholic Schools Softball Tournament held by Aquinas in David City on Sept. 4, Neumann went 3-0 against stiff competition. They won 11-4 vs GICC, 6-4 against GACC, and 8-6 vs HSC in the Championship.
Their first round of pool play was against a state team from a season ago in GICC.
The Cavaliers jumped Infront of the Crusaders 3-0 in the first with a two-run home run to center by Chavatal and then Lilly would score on an error on a fly ball. During the second, Bohac singled center scoring Sylliaasen who was hit by a pitch.
With the score 4-2 heading to the fourth, Neumann broke the game wide open with a six spot.
Sabatka was walked to start the inning and then she scored when Aubrey Sylliaasen doubled to left field. An error scored another run and then doubles by Bohac and Logan Sylliaasen and a single by Schulz scored three more runs.
In the fifth Aubrey Sylliaasen led the inning off with a single. Her hit would end up resulting in a run when Mayberry singled to left.
Bohac was the team leader with three RBI’s and Aubrey Sylliaasen and Bohac had two. On the mound, Sabatka gave up three runs and had three strikeouts.
Against GACC, Neumann was tested like they haven’t been yet this year.
It was tied at four in the top of the seventh when the Cavaliers were able to get two runs to take the lead. Sullivan closed out the game in relief for Sabatka allowing no hits and earning one strikeout.
Logan Sylliaasen had two RBIs in the win and Sabtka, Kavan, and Chvatal all gave up one RBI. The starting pitcher in the game Sabtka went 5.2 innings, gave up four runs, and had three strikeouts.
In Neumann’s win in the championship game vs HSC, the Cavaliers found themselves having to come from behind after falling behind 3-0.
In the bottom of the third Aubrey Sylliaasen got the Neumann offense going with a double. The was followed up with a double by Chvatal that scored a run.
After a single by Kavan that drove two in tying the game up, Mayberry hit a two-run home run to center field giving the Cavaliers a 5-3 lead. Another home run by Logan Syliaasen to center field increased the advantage to three runs.
Neumann scored two more runs in the game on a single by Bohac and then Quinn scored on a wild pitch. Sabatka would give up two runs in the final frame but eventually got out of the inning by inducing a groundout, a flyout, and a pop out.
With her homer, Mayberry finished with 2 RBI’s while Logan Sylliaasen, Kavan, Bohac, and Chvatal all drove in one. Sabatka pitched six innings, gave up four runs, and had one strikeout.
Neumann played at Yutan/Mead on September 7 and then is at the Omaha Mercy Invite on Sept. 11.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.