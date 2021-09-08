Cavaliers win Catholic Schools Tourney

Bohac was the team leader with three RBI’s and Aubrey Sylliaasen and Bohac had two. On the mound, Sabatka gave up three runs and had three strikeouts.

Against GACC, Neumann was tested like they haven’t been yet this year.

It was tied at four in the top of the seventh when the Cavaliers were able to get two runs to take the lead. Sullivan closed out the game in relief for Sabatka allowing no hits and earning one strikeout.

Logan Sylliaasen had two RBIs in the win and Sabtka, Kavan, and Chvatal all gave up one RBI. The starting pitcher in the game Sabtka went 5.2 innings, gave up four runs, and had three strikeouts.

In Neumann’s win in the championship game vs HSC, the Cavaliers found themselves having to come from behind after falling behind 3-0.

In the bottom of the third Aubrey Sylliaasen got the Neumann offense going with a double. The was followed up with a double by Chvatal that scored a run.

After a single by Kavan that drove two in tying the game up, Mayberry hit a two-run home run to center field giving the Cavaliers a 5-3 lead. Another home run by Logan Syliaasen to center field increased the advantage to three runs.