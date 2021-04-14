Cavaliers travel to Nebraska City for invitational

NEBRASKA CITY – The Bishop Neumann track and field teams had to wait an extra day to compete at the annual Nebraska City Invitational in Nebraska City.

Organizers were forced to move the meet to April 9 after rain and cold temperatures on April 8 would have made competing miserable.

Despite a blustery wind, conditions were not terrible on Friday.

Both Neumann teams finished third at the meet. The girls team scored 80 points at the meet, but still ended up 74 points behind meet winner Blair who proved the class of the meet.

All but 19 of the Cavalier points came on the track.

Junior high jumper Kali Jurgensmeier finished in a tie for second in the high jump after clearing 5-foot.

Junior Mary Chvatal added a third place finish in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 14-9.5.

Sophomore Kaysha Swartz turned in a solid performance of 35-1 in the shot put, which was good enough for fourth place at the meet.

Jurgensmeier added two more medals on the track.

She finished with a season-best time of 62.51 in the 400-meter dash and ended up

second in the event.