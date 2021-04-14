Cavaliers travel to Nebraska City for invitational

NEBRASKA CITY – The Bishop Neumann track and field teams had to wait an extra day to compete at the annual Nebraska City Invitational in Nebraska City.
Organizers were forced to move the meet to April 9 after rain and cold temperatures on April 8 would have made competing miserable.
Despite a blustery wind, conditions were not terrible on Friday.
Both Neumann teams finished third at the meet. The girls team scored 80 points at the meet, but still ended up 74 points behind meet winner Blair who proved the class of the meet.
All but 19 of the Cavalier points came on the track.
Junior high jumper Kali Jurgensmeier finished in a tie for second in the high jump after clearing 5-foot.
Junior Mary Chvatal added a third place finish in the long jump after soaring to a mark of 14-9.5.
Sophomore Kaysha Swartz turned in a solid performance of 35-1 in the shot put, which was good enough for fourth place at the meet.
Jurgensmeier added two more medals on the track.
She finished with a season-best time of 62.51 in the 400-meter dash and ended up
second in the event.
She also competed on the Cavaliers mile relay team who finished fourth at the meet with a time of 4:30. Kinslee Bosak, Teresa Quinn and Caitlin McGuigan also ran on the mile relay team.
Freshman Cassie Coufal had the best day of any Cavalier in Nebraska City.
She won the 800-meter run with a career-best time of 2:29.21 and finished fifth in the mile with a time of 5:50.
Coufal also anchored the Cavaliers winning two-mile relay team. Coufal, Aubrey Sylliaasen, McGuigan and Alaina Furasek turned in the team’s top performance in the event after combining
to win with a time of 10:28.
Freshman hurdler Lizzie
Lilly also had a solid day in Nebraska City.
Lilly posted a career-best time in the 100-meter hurdles and ended up third with a time of 18.10.
She also ran a leg on the Cavaliers sprint relay team who finished second at the meet with a season-best time of 53.40. Joining Lilly on the 400-meter team were Bosak, Chvatal and Quinn.
The boys team scored 69.5 points at the meet and it was the performance of the relay teams that impressed veteran head coach Tim Rezac.
The 1600-meter and 3200-meter relay teams both
finished first on Friday with season-best performances.
The mile relay team made
up of Seth Fairbanks, Kolten Cada, Luke Meis and Spencer Wiese crossed the finish line with a time of 3:33.
“I believe that is the top time in Class C right now,” Rezac stated.
Fairbanks, Meis and Cada also ran on the two-mile relay team alongside Andrew Wyllie to post a solid time of 8:38. Rezac believes that their time is also tops in Class C.
The Cavaliers sprint relay team made up of Will Kavan, Ezra Vedral, Wiese and Kamdyn Swartz were edged in Nebraska City and finished
second with a time of 46.05.
“While that time isn’t astounding, we had one really
bad handoff, so I think this relay is capable of running around 45 flat or better,” Rezac added.
Swartz turned in the top individual performance on the track while winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.75. Swartz also finished third in the 300’s with a season-best time of 43.62.
Fairbanks crossed the finish line with a time of 54.10 in the 400-meter dash, good enough for third place.
The top performance in the field events were turned in by freshman Trent Moudry who ended up fifth in the shot put with a career-best mark of 43-9.