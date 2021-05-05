Cavaliers travel to Columbus for conference meet

COLUMBUS – The Bishop Neumann Track and Field teams traveled to Pawnee Park in Columbus to compete in the annual Centennial Conference meet on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.
The boys team finished third at the meet after finishing with 75 team points, just two behind runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.
“I felt that if we finished third-fourth at this meet then it would be a great success, so I’m really happy with the results,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tim Rezac.
Seniors Spencer Wiese and Karson Sander got the Cavaliers off to a good start in the field events.
Wiese moved into the Cavaliers all-time top ten in the long jump after being crowned conference champ in the event. His jump of 21-2 moves him atop the area charts this season.
Sander added six points in the high jump after clearing a season-best 5-8. Teammate John Lilly also cleared 5-8 in the high jump and finished fifth.
The Cavalier two-mile relay team was beaten for the first time this year (by GICC) and ended up second in the event with a time of 8:33. Seniors Seth Fairbanks, Kolten Cada and Andrew Wyllie and sophomore Luke Meis ran on the two-mile relay team.
Junior hurdler Kamdyn Swartz captured a gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles after breaking the tape with a season-best time of 15.23.
Senior Will Kavan added medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. His time of 23.07 in the 200 was a career-best time for the Cavalier senior.
Swartz, Kavan, Wiese and sophomore Ezra Vedral combined to finish third in the sprint relay at the conference meet, posting a time of 45.01.
Three Cavaliers earned medals in the 400 including Wiese who finished fourth with a career-best time of 52.36. Fairbanks and Cada also earned medals in the 400.
Wyllie and Fairbanks posted season-best times in the 800 while finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Vedral posted a career-best time of 42.48 in the 300-meter hurdles and finished third in the event. Swartz and Calvin Sassaman also added medals in the 300’s.
The Cavaliers added 10 points to their team total in the final event of the meet.
Fairbanks, Meis, Cada and Wiese won the mile relay with a time of 3:34.
The girls team ended up fourth at the meet after scoring 74 team points.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier finished with four medals while accounting for 30 points.
She won the high jump after clearing 5-4 and finished runner-up in the triple jump with a career-best mark of 35-2.25.
On the track she finished runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 50.27.
In the 400-meter dash, Jurgensmeier ended up fourth with a time of 62.84.
Junior Mary Chvatal turned in a career-best performance in the long jump at the conference meet and finished third with a mark of 16-6.75. She also added a fourth-place medal in the 100-meter dash with season-best time of 13.41.
The Cavalier quartet of Alaina Furasek, Bailey Maly, Ava Jochum and Cassie Coufal combined to finish runner-up in the two-mile relay with a time of 10:40.
Junior Teresa Quinn added a fourth-place medal in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.14.
Sophomore Cassie Coufal finished third and fifth respectively in the 800 and 1600-meter runs on a difficult day to compete in longer races.
Freshman Ela Lanik left Columbus with three medals (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter relay).
Lanik teamed with Chvatal, Quinn and freshman Kinslee Bosak combined to finish third in the sprint relay with a time of 53.57.