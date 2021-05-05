Cavaliers travel to Columbus for conference meet

COLUMBUS – The Bishop Neumann Track and Field teams traveled to Pawnee Park in Columbus to compete in the annual Centennial Conference meet on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon.

The boys team finished third at the meet after finishing with 75 team points, just two behind runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.

“I felt that if we finished third-fourth at this meet then it would be a great success, so I’m really happy with the results,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tim Rezac.

Seniors Spencer Wiese and Karson Sander got the Cavaliers off to a good start in the field events.

Wiese moved into the Cavaliers all-time top ten in the long jump after being crowned conference champ in the event. His jump of 21-2 moves him atop the area charts this season.

Sander added six points in the high jump after clearing a season-best 5-8. Teammate John Lilly also cleared 5-8 in the high jump and finished fifth.

The Cavalier two-mile relay team was beaten for the first time this year (by GICC) and ended up second in the event with a time of 8:33. Seniors Seth Fairbanks, Kolten Cada and Andrew Wyllie and sophomore Luke Meis ran on the two-mile relay team.