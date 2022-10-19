Cavaliers too much for Scouts at home

WAHOO- In a game that was over at halftime, the Class C-2 No. 6 Bishop Neumann Football Team dominated David City 57-7 at home on Oct. 14. It was another great night for the Cavaliers offensively with 326 combined yards.

Getting the scoring going for Neumann in the first quarter, was Trevor Sladky with a 64-yard touchdown run. The extra point from John Lilly was up and good as well making it 7-0.

Sladky wasn’t quite down scoring as he barreled into the end zone from four yards out to give the Cavaliers a 13-0 advantage.

Keeping the ball on the ground, Conor Booth got loose for a 14-yard touchdown run. After the made kick by Lilly, it was all Neumann at 20-0.

On their next drive, the Cavaliers went to the air. It was Connor Schutt who was able to complete a 21-yard pass to Luke Meis for a touchdown extending Neumann’s lead to 27 points.

Backed up near the goal line, David City couldn’t escape the pass rush of Steven Sladky who sacked them in the end zone for a safety.

Capping off a high scoring first for the Cavaliers was Booth who got loose for a 50-yard kickoff return. The fourth extra point of the quarter by Lilly gave Neumann a 36-0 edge over the Scouts heading to the second.

The Booth show for the Cavaliers wasn’t done yet, as the senior found the end zone once again on a 38-yard run to put Neumann up by 43 points.

Airing out a long ball of 58 yards to Trent Barry for the Cavaliers seventh touchdown of the half was Schutt. Another extra point from Lilly gave Neumann a commanding 50-0 lead.

Scoring what turned out to be the final touchdown of the game for the Cavaliers right before halftime was Booth on a five-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, the Scouts would finally get on the board when Reese Svoboda completed a 19-yard pass to Brayden Johnson for a touchdown.

Throwing 122 yards and two touchdowns was Schutt. Barry caught two of his passes for 78 yards and a score while Meis hauled in the other two throws for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Running the ball four times for 111 yards and two touchdowns was Sladky. The sophomore Booth piled up 79 yards and three scores.

Pacing the defense with seven tackles were Trent Moudry and Barry and Nolan Van Slyke, Eli Johnston and Aaron Spicka finished with five tackles.

Earning one sack and one tackle were Sladky and Booth and Nolan Van Slyke and Lilly both ended up blocking a punt.

Neumann wraps up the regular season at home against Aquinas Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21. In their last outing, the Monarchs were defeated by Yutan 21-0.