Cavaliers take third place at Wilber-Clatonia

WILBER – A 2-2 record at the Wilber-Clatonia Dual Tournament resulted in the Bishop Neumann wrestling team earning third place on Jan. 6. The Cavaliers beat Milford 51-27 and Sutton 57-18 in Pool C and then lost to Logan View 36-30 and Wilber-Clatonia 39-34 in the Championship Bracket.

“Losing by six points and five points to Logan View and Wilber-Clatonia respectively, two of the top dual teams in Class C this season, is giving us a good measuring stick as to where we are,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “When we have to forfeit four or five weights each dual, that is a lot of points to make up.”

Six different wrestlers for Neumann finished with an undefeated mark on the day. They were Aaron Ohnoutka, Cade Lierman, Max Lautenschlager, Ben Lautenschlager, Adam Ohnoutka and Trent Moudry.

After receiving byes against both Milford and Sutton, Aaron Ohnoutka finally got on the mat against Sam Peters of Logan View at 126 pounds and pinned him in 1:19. He followed that win up by knocking off Ivan Znamenacek of Wilber-Clatonia in a 1:17 by pin.

Cade Lierman also wrestled two matches after receiving two byes. He pinned Justin Dixon of Milford in 1:02 and earned a 6-3 decision against Chance Foust of Logan View.

Coming off his 100th win at the Fillmore Central Invite, Max Lautenschlager pinned Hunter Dickinson of Milford in 3:45 and got a 9-0 major decision over Jordan Marsh of Wilber-Clatonia. He also received two forfeits in the duals with Logan View and Sutton.

Like Lierman, Adam Ohnoutka picked up two wins without wrestling in both Pool C matches. Against Logan View, he moved up to 160 pounds and pinned Wyatt Willnerd in 4:41. Adam Ohnoutka then moved back down to 152 pounds against Wilber-Clatonia and picked up a 5-2 decision over Zander Baker.

Wrestling between 195 and 220 pounds, Trent Moudry only had two matches he wrestled after going 4-0. They were a 3-1 decision against No. 1 Hunter Oborny of Milford and a pin in 0:27 seconds against Eric Anaya of Wilber-Clatonia.

Going 3-0 at 152 pounds was Ben Lautenschlager. He received one bye and pinned Korbyn Kemerling of Milford in 4:53 and got a 6-5 decision against Owen Meyer of Logan View.

Finishing with a 3-1 mark at 120 pounds was Landon Sund. The freshman pinned Landen Bridgford of Milford in 0:43 and won a 7-2 decision against Logan Zimmerman of Wilber-Clatonia.

Thomas Vrana received two forfeits to start the tournament and then moved up to 195 pounds in the dual with Logan View. He was beaten by Jayden Stillman by pin in a 1:17. After that defeat, he rebounded to earn a quick pin in 0:17 over Anderson Melendez of Wilber-Clatonia.

Going 2-2 at 160 and 170 pounds was Jack Dart. One of the wins for Dart was a forfeit and then he got a 12-8 decision victory over Brian Liberato of Sutton.

Rounding out the scoring for Neumann with a 1-3 record at 132 pounds was David Hart. His one win came by pin in 0:38 against Airan Hernandez of Sutton.

Despite the two losses suffered by the Cavaliers, the coaches were happy with effort of the group.

“Overall it was a good event for the team,” Braunsroth said. “We lost only seven contested matches the whole night. I’m really proud of the way our team came out strong and finished strong.”

The Cavaliers compete in a quadrangular at Centennial at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12. Two days later, Neumann are back in action at the Arlington Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 14.