Cavaliers take third place at Wahoo Invite

WAHOO – Three first place finishes helped the Bishop Neumann wrestling team take third place at the Wahoo Invite with 78.5 points on Dec. 17. Winning the meet was Aquinas Catholic with 171.5 points.

“Overall, I was very pleased with the results today,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “This was a good event to close out the first part of the season and hopefully we can start where we left off after Christmas.”

Winning gold at the meet was Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Adam Ohnoutka at 160 pounds and Trent Moudry at 195 pounds.

After a bye in the first round, Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Jake Nelson of Lincoln Pius X in a 1:30 in the quarterfinals. He then pinned Garrison Schernikau of Centennial in 0:57 in the semifinals and picked up a 7-0 decision against Zander Kavan of Aquinas in the finals.

“Aaron really had a great tournament and an excellent finals match,” Braunsroth said. “He controlled it from start to finish.”

Similar to his brother, Adam Ohnoutka got a bye to start the meet and then pinned Mason Semler of Friend and Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood in a 1:13 and a 1:45. In the first place match, he knocked off Cade Kirwan of Holdrege in 4:41.

“Adam was a bright spot today,” Braunsroth said. “He has really worked hard in the offseason and his hard work is paying off big time. He really looked like a natural and in control in every one of his matches.”

Moudry finished with a 3-0 mark at 195 pounds. He pinned Marshall Wells of Friend in 1:15 and Wesley Vick of Plattsmouth in 4:36. In his final match, he picked up his third pin of the tournament in 1:12 against Charlie Wood of Douglas County West.

“Trent also had a good event,” Braunsroth said. “He really wrestled aggressively and got three pins.”

Coming in second place at 145 pounds was Max Lautenschlager. In his first three matches, he pinned Max Yendra of Grand Island Northwest, Chase Bailey of Holdrege and Mesfin Wilson of Douglas County West in 3:48, 4:28 and 1:02. Against Kelby Coufal of Aquinas in the finals, he narrowly lost a 5-4 decision.

Getting third place were Landon Sund at 120 pounds and Thomas Vrana at 182. Sund lost his first match of the day by a 4-2 decision against Roland Mendoza of Grand Island Northwest. He bounced back from the loss by pinning Dom Reed of Omaha Gross Catholic, Davis Brady of Ashland-Greenwood and Trent Mefford of Aquinas in 2:40, 4:38 and 2:34.

Not medaling, but winning a match at 152 pounds was Ben Lautenschlager. He received a bye in the first round and then he was pinned by Jacob Moravec of Aquinas. In the consolation round two, he pinned Zain Eriksen of Bergan in 3:31 and then lost by pin to Cade Kirwan of Holdrege.

The previous day, the Cavaliers traveled to North Bend for a dual. In a close battle, Neumann outlasted the Tigers 33-24.

Picking up wins in the matches that were wrestled were Max Lautenschlager at 152 pounds and Adam Ohnoutka at 160 pounds. The victory for Max Lautenschlager came by pin in 1:47 against Jaden Smith and Adam Ohnoutka pulled out a 6-0 decision over Jake Hunke.

The Cavaliers will take a break this week for Christmas. They will be back in action at the Fillmore Central Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30.