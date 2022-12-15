Cavaliers take second place at Mustangs Invite

RAYMOND – On a big night of wrestling at Raymond Central, the Bishop Neumann finished as the runner-up of the Mustangs Dual Tournament on Dec. 9. The Cavaliers went 4-1, beating Douglas County West 48-6, West Point-Beemer 46-36, Conestoga 37-36 and Scotus 48-27. In the championship dual, Neumann came up short against Raymond Central 48-27.

Powering the Cavaliers with a 5-0 record during the tournament was Cade Lierman at 138 pounds. He pinned Kai Jorgensen of DC West, Tripp Meier of West Point-Beemer and Mike Krienke of Scotus in 0:34, 0:34 and 1:06. Against James Kansteiner of Conestoga won with a 14-6 major decision and then finished off the night with an 8-3 decision over Jacob Schultz of Raymond Central.

Going 4-0 for Neumann at 145 pounds was Max Lautenschlager. All of his victories came via the pin against Jamison Evert of West Point-Beemer, Ethan Avidano of Conestoga, Rudy Brunkhorst of Scotus and Caleb Redstrom of Raymond Central in 1:54, 5:20, 5:57 and 3:21.

Finishing with a 3-0 record at 120 and 195 pounds were Landon Sund and Trent Moudry.

The first match for Sund came against Tanner Renner of West Point-Beemer who he pinned in 3:01. He followed that up by pinning Calum Jeys of Conestoga in 1:10 and did the same thing to Kobe Micek of Scotus in 1:31.

Vrana was also a pinning machine knocking off Charlie Wood of DC West in the team’s opening dual in just 0:59. Next time on the mat he defeated Angel Perez of West Point-Beemer in 1:25 and then Lennox Starr of Raymond Central in 2:36, both by pin.

The final wrestler to go undefeated on the day for the Cavaliers was Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds. He only wrestled one match in the dual with West Point-Beemer but made it count with a pin in 3:47 of Alex Borboya.

Ending the night with 3-1 marks for Neumann were Adam Ohnoutka and Thomas Vrana at 160 and 182 pounds.

Two of the wins for Adam Ohnoutka came by pin in 0:47 and 5:20 over Jackson Winn of West Point-Beemer and Spencer Shotkoski of Scotus. He also got an 8-2 decision victory over Carter Plowman of Conestoga.

All of Vrana’s victories were quick pins in 1:11, 1:25 and 1:31 against Wyn Wood of DC West, Angel Perez of West Point-Beemer and Henry Ramaekers of Scotus. His only loss was a narrow 6-5 decision against Mason Kreikemeier of Raymond Central.

Ben Lautenschlager at 152 pounds got two wins over Cade Thiessen of DC West by pin in 4:15 and then an 11-2 major decision over Sebastion Ramirez of West Point-Beemer. At 170 pounds, Jack Dart earned one victory by pin in 3:15 against Chase Wangler of Scotus.

This week Neumann will be staying close to home for the Wahoo Invite at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17.