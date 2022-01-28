Cavaliers take home third place at Centennial Conference

OMAHA- Despite being shorthanded, the Bishop Neumann boys wrestling team took home third place at the Centennial Conference Invite at Concordia High School on Jan. 22. The team scored 126.5 points and had two individual champions in Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds and Samuel Vrana at 170.
“I was happy with everyone's effort today,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Finishing third in this conference meet with only nine boys is great. There are six boys who went on the March for Life in Washington DC which is good as well. I'm pleased with all 15 of our boy's efforts.”
Aaron Ohnoutka got a bye out of the first round, before having to wrestle Asa Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian who he pinned in 1:11. He then got a 15-0 tech fall in 5:06 against Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic and won a 3-1 decision over Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran in the finals.
It only took Samuel Vrana two matches to claim gold. He beat Chrystian Wieczorek of Concordia/DC West with a 12-5 decision and then he pinned Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus in 5:18.
David Hart at 120 pounds and Conner Specht at 145 were the only two wrestlers to get second place for the Cavaliers.
Reaching the finals via the pin in 2:51 and 1:12 against Gavin Gregurich of DC West/Concordia and Charlie Wienke of Lincoln Christian was Hart. For the second time on the year, he was defeated by Zander Kavan of Aquinas in the finals, this time by an 11-0 decision.
Specht beat Wesley Miller of Aquinas in the first round in 2:35 and then did the same thing to Josh Mace of Archbishop Bergan in 3:59. In the title bout, he could knock off Kelby Coufal who beat him with a 6-0 decision.
Returning to the mat was Cade Lierman at 132 pounds. He pinned Austin Miller of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1:09 and won by major decision at 11-3 and 13-1 over Luke Blocker of Lincoln Christian and Jayson Patchin of Concordia/DC West on his way to getting third place.
Both Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds and Thomas Vrana at 182 went 2-2 and get fourth place. Adam Ohnoutka pinned Jase Blattner of Kearney Catholic in 3:50 and won a 5-2 decision against Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian, while Thomas Vrana pinned Patrick McIntyre of Archbishop Bergan and Thomas Thomas of Hastings St. Cecilia in 1:32 and a 1:16.
Not medaling was Josh Urlacher at 138 pounds, but he did pick up two wins. He won a 12-2 major decision over Rory Angerman of Boys Town and got a medical forfeit against Carter Strubbe of Concordia/DC West.
Neumann is competing at their home invite on Jan. 29.