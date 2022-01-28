Cavaliers take home third place at Centennial Conference

OMAHA- Despite being shorthanded, the Bishop Neumann boys wrestling team took home third place at the Centennial Conference Invite at Concordia High School on Jan. 22. The team scored 126.5 points and had two individual champions in Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds and Samuel Vrana at 170.

“I was happy with everyone's effort today,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “Finishing third in this conference meet with only nine boys is great. There are six boys who went on the March for Life in Washington DC which is good as well. I'm pleased with all 15 of our boy's efforts.”

Aaron Ohnoutka got a bye out of the first round, before having to wrestle Asa Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian who he pinned in 1:11. He then got a 15-0 tech fall in 5:06 against Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic and won a 3-1 decision over Grant Wells of Lincoln Lutheran in the finals.

It only took Samuel Vrana two matches to claim gold. He beat Chrystian Wieczorek of Concordia/DC West with a 12-5 decision and then he pinned Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus in 5:18.

David Hart at 120 pounds and Conner Specht at 145 were the only two wrestlers to get second place for the Cavaliers.