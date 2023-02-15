NORFOLK – Seven wrestlers qualified for the State Wrestling Championships during the C-2 District at Norfolk Catholic on Feb. 10 and 11. As a result of the large number of medalists for the Cavaliers, Neumann came in second place as a team and earned a plaque with 145.5 points.

Winning district titles for the Cavaliers were Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Cade Lierman at 138 and Trent Moudry at 195 pounds. Other medalists included Landon Sund at 120 pounds, Max Lautenschlager at 145, Adam Ohnoutka at 152 and Thomas Vrana at 182.

After receiving a bye in the opening round at 126, Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Charlie Wienke of Lincoln Christian in 0:28. He followed that up by pinning Adain Robles of Winnebago in 1:02 and earning an 11-2 major decision against Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek.

Lierman pinned his way through the first three rounds in 0:14, 1:55 and 1:59 against Colt Laaker of Superior, Alonzo Bass of Winnebago and Hunter Dickinson of Milford. In the finals, the senior picked up a 7-0 decision against Brady Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic to win the title at 138 pounds.

The first two wins for Moudry at 195 pounds were quick pins in 0:06 and 0:52 against Santonio Nieman of Winnebago and Dahkota Zlomke of Battle Creek. During the first place match, he picked up a 5-2 decision against Hunter Oborny of Milford.

Picking up third place at 120 pounds was the freshman Sund. He earned one pin in 1:11 against Tavious Pinkelman of Hartington Cedar Catholic and won 7-5, 6-3 and 5-3 decisions against Holden McDonald of Superior and Eli Streff of Pierce.

Max Lautenschlager coasted through the first two rounds at 145 pounds with pins in 1:12 and 2:27 against Jackson Winn of West Point-Beemer and Mason Dusek of Norfolk Catholic. After losing an 8-1 decision against Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian, he pinned Scott Dufault of Conestoga in 1:58 and earned a 9-0 major decision against Hudson Last of Battle Creek in the third/fourth place match.

Taking home a bronze medal at 152 pounds was Adam Ohnoutka. The senior pinned Kanyon Anderson of Lutheran High Northeast in 1:32 and got an 8-0 major decision against Aaron Allgood of Superior. He would end up getting pinned in 0:42 in the semifinals against Carter Plowman but rebounded by getting a 6-0 decision over Josh Mace of Archbishop Bergan and an 18-3 tech against Conner Neuhalfen of Battle Creek.

Vrana got three pins in 0:13, 4:39 and 1:07 against Bryan Ibarra of Wakefield, Jonathan Thompson of Lincoln Christian and Trey Rodis of Constega on his way to getting third place at 182 pounds. His fourth victory was a 9-7 decision against Weston Heine of Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place match.

Not qualifying for state, but winning one match at 160 pounds was Ben Lautenschlager. His victory was a pin in 2:14 against Ruben Vego of Wakefield.

Neumann will be battling for a top five finish at the Class C State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16 to 18.