Cavaliers take home first at Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament

GENEVA – The Class C No. 9 Bishop Neumann wrestling team started the second half of the season the best way they possibly could have by tying for first with Fillmore Central with 155 points at the Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
“We didn't know what to expect coming off of the Christmas break, but we did have a couple good of practices and it showed on the mat today,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “The boys put in a great effort and their effort paid off by winning the tournament tied with Fillmore Central. They were very happy about the outcome and we hope this will create momentum to the end of the season.”
Four wrestlers took home first place for Neumann. They included Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Max Lautenschlager at 138 pounds, Samuel Vrana at 170 pounds and Trent Moudry at 195 pounds.
Aaron Ohnoutka earned pins over Ben Stoner of Fillmore Central in 0:38 and Nicholas McCaul of Louisville in 2:06. His next two wins were a 17-1 major decision against Dakota Gibson of Doniphan Trumbull and then won an 8-2 decision against Hayden Neeman of Superior.
In the title match, it was back and forth between Aaron Ohnoutka and Jacob Fox of Axtell. After battling to a tie in regulation, Aaron Ohnoutka won a 4-1 decision in the first tiebreaker.
Lautenschlager had no problem defeating any of his opponents during his five victories. He pinned Griffin Klein of Hastings St. Cecilia in 0:12, won an 18-2 tech fall against Thomas Bonde of York, pinned Wyatt Rayburn of Fillmore Central in a 1:47, knocked off Jesse Kult of Yutan with a pin in 1:31 and then defeated Gatlin Reimers of Palmer with a pin in 2:58 in the title match.
Dominating his way into the finals was Samuel Vrana. He pinned both Bryan Shafer of Doniphan Trumbull and Landon Hilliard of Oakland-Craig in 3:00 and 0:32 in his first two matches. He then won a 15-3 major decision in round three against Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central and then pinned Seth Erickson of York in 3:46 in the championship bracket.
It was a tight match in the finals against Samuel Vrana and Josh Jessen of Yutan. In the end, it was Samuel Vrana who won a 4-2 in sudden victory.
Nobody seemed to have a chance against Trent Moudry at 195 pounds. He pinned his way to first by defeating Joshua Christian of East Butler, Josh Fisher of Yutan, Garrett Klausen of Oakland-Craig, Peyton Albers of York and Ethan Devlin of South Central in 0:36, 0:37, 1:51, 1:27, and 0:42.
Getting second place was David Hart at 120 pounds. He had three dominating victories over Jason Thompson of Palmer with a pin in 1:25, Max Egr of Yutan who he pinned in 4:24, and then defeated Oliver Johnson of Oakland-Craig with a 9-2 decision.
Hart earned a 5-3 sudden victory against Hudson Holoch of York to reach the finals, where he was defeated 5-3 in sudden victory against Lane Bohac of East Butler.
Only losing one match and taking home third place was Cade Lierman. He started with three wins against John Kryasko of Hastings St. Cecilia with a pin in 2:09, pinned Jadon Dohmen of Twin River in 4:09, and then won a 16-12 decision against Jackson Huls of Meridian.
In the championship bracket, he lost a 19-4 major decision against Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central and then defeated Brayden Brecka of East Butler with a 4-1 decision in the third and fourth place match.
Taking fifth at 182 pounds was Thomas Vrana after going 3-2. He pinned Thomas of Hastings St. Cecilia in 3:00, Jesse Droescher of Oakland-Craig in 0:32, and Ethan Devlin of South Central in a 1:12.
Also going 3-2 was Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds. He won his first two matches by pin against Calan Hoffman of York in 2:43 and Keegan Lindauer of Hastings St. Cecilia in 3:23. After losing a match he defeated Franklin Musungay of York with a 9-0 major decision.
Scoring two points for Neumann was Mitchell Hubert at 113 pounds. He won with a pin against Ashton King of Axtell in 3:20 and then defeated him again in the seventh-place match with another pin in a 1:42.