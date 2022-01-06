Cavaliers take home first at Fillmore Central Holiday Tournament

Lautenschlager had no problem defeating any of his opponents during his five victories. He pinned Griffin Klein of Hastings St. Cecilia in 0:12, won an 18-2 tech fall against Thomas Bonde of York, pinned Wyatt Rayburn of Fillmore Central in a 1:47, knocked off Jesse Kult of Yutan with a pin in 1:31 and then defeated Gatlin Reimers of Palmer with a pin in 2:58 in the title match.

Dominating his way into the finals was Samuel Vrana. He pinned both Bryan Shafer of Doniphan Trumbull and Landon Hilliard of Oakland-Craig in 3:00 and 0:32 in his first two matches. He then won a 15-3 major decision in round three against Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central and then pinned Seth Erickson of York in 3:46 in the championship bracket.

It was a tight match in the finals against Samuel Vrana and Josh Jessen of Yutan. In the end, it was Samuel Vrana who won a 4-2 in sudden victory.

Nobody seemed to have a chance against Trent Moudry at 195 pounds. He pinned his way to first by defeating Joshua Christian of East Butler, Josh Fisher of Yutan, Garrett Klausen of Oakland-Craig, Peyton Albers of York and Ethan Devlin of South Central in 0:36, 0:37, 1:51, 1:27, and 0:42.