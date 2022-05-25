Cavaliers take gold in 3,200 meter relay at State

OMAHA- The Bishop Neumann girls 4x800 meter relay team ran like a group on a mission at the Class C State Track and Field Meet on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke. The team of Cassie Coufal, Kali Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak were able to shave 11 seconds off their time from districts and win the relay clocking a 9:54.02.

In the first leg, Coufal wasn’t able to push the Cavaliers into first but kept them within striking distance of the leader pack.

When Kali Jurgensmeier took the baton for the second leg, she kicked it up into another gear and quickly made her way to the front. She continued to push the pace as she increased the lead for Neumann.

“I just kinda went out there and ran my race,” Jurgensmeier said. “Every time I have run the 800 my goal is to get in front as fast as I possibly can. During that entire race I kept thinking to myself why are they not going with me. I just held strong and ran my own race.”

Zwick and Kinslee Bosak kept the momentum going in the final two legs of the relay. Neither of them backed down and continued to build on the lead Jurgensmeier created.

On top of winning gold in the 4x800 meter relay, Jurgensmeier came in second in the triple jump. She finished behind Ella Gardner of Superior with a mark of 36-04.50, which she reached on her first jump of the finals.

“I have been triple jumping since I was 13 years old and I have seen my brother do it as well,” Jurgensmeier said. “I knew I wanted to get down here and I have had some big jumps all year and I knew if I could put it together I could do well here at state.”

The final medal of the meet for the senior came in the 300 meter hurdles where she took fourth place clocking a 47.38.

Kinslee Bosak was battling for first place in the event with Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran when she clipped the final hurdle and fell. She was able to recover from the spill to come in seventh place in a time of 51.04.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Zwick, and Teresa Quinn were able to win the first of two heats in the relay and posted a time of 4:14.61. Getting fourth place was Lizzie Lily, Jill Johnson, Mary Chvatal, and Quinn in the 4x100 clocking a 51.16.

Coming close to making it to the finals in the 200 meter dash was Quinn. She ended up getting ninth place in the prelims with a time of 26.59.

Also getting ninth place in the high jump was Jurgensmeier who cleared 5-02. Five spots back of her in 14th place was Bridget Whitney who ended up getting over 5-00.

Neumann had two state qualifiers in the shot put competition with Johnson and Kaysha Swartz. Taking 14th place with a throw of 34-09.50 was Johnson and Swartz came in 24th with a throw of 31-06.25.

Back on the track, Kinslee Bosak was three spots away from finals in the 400 meter dash. The junior ended up getting 11th place and running 1:01.84.

Competing in the mile and getting 15th place was Zwick. In a grueling competition field, the freshman came through the line at a time of 5:53.45.

Another freshman making her debut at state was AJ Bosak. She took part in the 100 meter hurdles prelims and came in 17th place overall running a 16.68.

Neumann came inside the top five in Class C in fourth place with 36 points. Winning state for the second year in a row was Chase County with 70 points.