Cavaliers take down Class A Omaha Westview in impressive fashion

OMAHA- Earning an impressive sweep against Class A Omaha Westview, is what the Bishop Neumann Volleyball team was able to accomplish on Sept. 15. The Cavaliers dominated the Wolverines in every category as they went on to win 25-14, 25-10, and then 25-15.

“We struggled against Lincoln Christian with a couple of nagging injuries and illness, and a lot of unforced errors,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “I was really impressed with how our girls played Omaha Westview. We played aggressively and smart. I think we’re still committing too many unforced errors, but our effort and persistence are where they need to be. We’ll continue to clean up some things, but I think we’re on the right track.”

In the first set against Westview, the Cavaliers were tied at 3-3 after a pair of kills from Jenna Sladky and Julia Ingwersen. Neumann eventually got things rolling offensively and defeated the Wolverines by twelve after a kill from Lily Bolden and an ace by Nicole Blum.

The Cavaliers had a great run to start the second. A kill from senior Kinslee Bosak extended Neumann’s advantage out to 10-1.

During the second, the Wolverines were held under ten points and lost by 17. An ace from Bolden closed out the win for the Cavaliers and gave Neumann a 2-0 edge.

With the third set tied at 9-9, Ingwersen got a kill to give the Cavaliers a one point lead. It was extended out to 12-9 thanks to a block by Kinslee Bosak and Jenna Sladky.

Later on, Sladky got another block to make it 18-11 and then Ingwersen picked up a kill to end the match and give Neumann a straight set win.

Against Westview, the Cavaliers had a .240 hitting percentage and three blocks. They also served up 12 aces.

Pacing Neumann with 14 kills, two blocks, five digs, and one ace was Ingwersen. Bolden was five back with seven kills, eight aces, 15 assists, and eight digs, Caitlin McGuigan had five kills, two aces, and 12 digs, and AJ Bosak finished with four kills, one block, and one dig.

Filling up the stat sheet with three kills, three blocks, nine assists, and nine digs was Sladky and Erin Raabe ended up with two kills, 12 digs, and four assists.

Two days prior, the Cavaliers traveled to Lincoln for a matchup with conference opponent Lincoln Christian. Neumann started the match off good winning 25-20 in the first, but then fell in the next three sets 25-23, 25-17, and then 25-21.

A big issue for the Cavaliers was the 57 errors they committed, compared to 50 for the Crusaders. Neumann also had a .110 hitting percentage.

Reaching double digits with 13 kills, two aces, and 18 digs was McGuigan and Ingwersen came up with 12 kills and 16 digs. Lily Wanser played well with five kills, one block, and five digs, Kinslee Bosake ended up with four kills, two blocks, and one dig, and Bolden had three aces, three kills, 29 assists, and 13 digs.

Neumann had some tough competition this week with a triangular against Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan on Sept. 20.