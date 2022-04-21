Cavaliers sweep team titles at Logan View Invite

HOOPER- It was a great to start to what was a busy week with two track meets for Bishop Neumann teams as they took first place at the Logan View Invitational on April 12. The girls claimed gold with 142 points and the boys scored 117 points.

“I was really very pleased with how our girls competed at Logan View,” Bishop Neumann Girls Head Coach Tom Gerdes said. “It’s always gratifying as a coach and a coaching staff to have athletes that really pour themselves into their preparation and their competitions and I thought that was the case for our girls at Logan View. We weren’t really worried about times and distances, we just wanted to get after our performances. At the end of the day, we had someone place in every event (with the exception of pole vault), which is always a goal, but always difficult to do.”

The top finishers for the Cavalier girls were Kali Jurgensmeier in the 300 meter hurdles and Kaysha Swartz in the discus who took home first place. Jurgensmeier’s winning time in the 300 hurdles was 48.79 and Kaysha Swartz threw the discus 110-04.

Picking up third and fourth medals in the 300 meter hurdles was Kinslee Bosak by clocking a 47.92 and Lizzie Lilly ran a 51.29. Coming in behind Kaysha Swartz in the shot was Cassidy Most who got fifth with a throw of 98-02.

In the 200 meter dash, the Cavaliers were able to get three medals. Teresa Quinn came in second in a time of 27.50, Kinslee Bosak clocked a 28.08 to get third, and Mary Chvatal was sixth and ran a 28.91.

Finishing neck and neck in the 100 meter dash were Chvatal and Lilly for Neumann. Chvatal came through the line first in third with a time of 13.641 and Lilly took fifth by four hundredths of a second with a 13.645.

Posting the second fastest time of the day in the 400 meter dash was Kinslee Bosak who broke the tape in 1:03.64. Right behind her in third place was Jurgensmeier who clocked a 1:04.16.

Both Cassie Coufal and Adelyn Zwick took home solid finishes in the 800 meter run. Taking third place was Coufal in a time of 2:37.95 and Zwick got sixth place by running a 2:41.08.

Putting down gutsy performances for Neumann in the distance events were Coufal in the 1,600 meter run and Jenna Sladky in the 3,200 meter run. Getting fourth place in a time of 13:54.19 was Sladky and Coufal clocked a 6:13.50.

In the 100 meter hurdles, both Grace Sullivan and AJ Bosak came in fourth and sixth place. Sullivan broke the tape in a time of 17.09 and AJ Bosak finished with a 17.10.

Neumann had one relay that won and that was the 4x100 meter relay. Lilly, Jill Johnson, Chvatal, and Quinn came through the line in a time of 52.85.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Coufal, Zwick, Sladky, and Caitlin McGuigan turned out a second place finish in a time of 11:07.42 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Kinslee Bosak, Quinn, Caitlin McGuigan, and AJ Bosak got third and ran a 4:27.10.

In the field events, Kali Jurgensmeier was able to clear 5-04 to get second in the high jump. Getting fourth place in the event was Bridget Whitney who finished with a mark of 4-10 and Julia Ingwersen took sixth by clearing 4-08.

Continuing their trend of dominance in the long and triple jumps for the Cavaliers were Chvatal, Jurgensmeier, and Ingwersen. Chvatal took second in the triple jump with a mark of 16-02.75, Jurgensmeier got second with a jump of 36-01.25 in the long jump, and Ingwersen got fifth with a mark of 31-04.50 in the long jump.

Following up her discus gold with a fifth place finish in the shot put was Kaysha Swartz. She finished with a throw of 34-06.25.

Pacing Neumann on the boys side was Connor Schutt with a pair of first place finishes. He won the high jump by clearing 6-00 and was the champion of the triple jump with a mark of 44-09.

Coming in second place behind Schutt in the high jump with a personal best mark of 5-10 was John Lilly.

Other first place finishers for the Cavaliers were Calvin Sassaman in the 300 meter hurdles, Aaron Spicka in the discus, and Cadin McGuigan in the shot put. Sassaman ran a 42.21 in the 300 hurdles, Spicka finished with a toss of 124-01, and Cadin McGuigan ended with a mark of 46-03.

Not winning, but getting third in both throwing events was Trent Moudry with a toss of 44-11.75 in the shot put and a mark of 116-05 in the discus. Thomas Gokie finished just inside the top six in the 300 hurdles by getting sixth with a time of 46.69.

The final medal won in the field came from Michael Lynch who got second place in the long jump with a jump of 19-07.75.

On the track, Jude Polacek was able to put down a solid performance in the 800 meter run. He took second place in a time of 2:12.76.

In the 110 meter hurdles, both Sassaman and Gokie were able to earn a medal. Taking fourth place was Sassaman who ran a 17.30 and Gokie got fifth place in a time of 17.68.

Neumann was able to take home two medals in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Lynch and Samuel Vrana got fifth and sixth place in the 200 with times of 24.45 and 24.60 and Vrana and Lilly took fourth and sixth place in times of 58.03 and 58.16 in the 400 meter dash.

The lone distance medal for the Cavalier boys came in the 3,200 meter run. Joey Ehrhorn took fifth place in a time of 11:46.88.

In both the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay, Neumann was able to make the medal stand. Trent Moudry, Lynch, Jude Polacek, and Sassaman ran a 3:41.26 in the 4x400 to get second and Polacek, Ehrhorn, Steve Quinn, and Miles Hannan clocked 9:30.92 to get third in the 4x800.

“This was a good team victory for us,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “We had a lot of guys step up and fill in for some spots that were vacated by injury. We placed in every event except the 100M dash and the 1600M run. We also scored 68 points in the field events that helped us secure the meet win.”