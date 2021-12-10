Cavaliers showing grit early in the season

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann Wrestling team started the 2021-2022 season with a home quadrangular on Dec. 2. The Cavaliers wrestled well, going 1-2 in three duals.
In both losses, a contributing factor to Neumann losing was the four open slots they had at 106, 160, 195, and 285 pounds.
This was most obvious in the Cavaliers opening dual with Mount Michael Benedictine. Despite winning five of the eight matches wrestled, the Cavaliers fell to the Knights 42-20.
The first person to wrestle on the day for Neumann was David Hart at 120 pounds. In the freshman’s first match, he showed no nerves as he made quick work of Taggart Crouse, pinning him in two minutes.
At 126 pounds, two-time state medalist Aaron Ohnoutka did the same thing to Carter Cline of Mount Michael. He built a significant lead, before pinning Cline in 3:39.
From the start of the match, Cade Lierman for the Cavaliers had Nathaniel Badley of the Knights in near-pin situations at 132. He continued to let Badley get up, before finally pinning him at the 2:23 mark.
Max Lautenschlager earned the quickest pin of the dual for Neumann during his match at 138 pounds. It took him only 28 seconds to get Blase Sindelar on his back and pin him.
At 152 pounds, Adam Ohnoutka was the only wrestler for the Cavaliers to not win by pin. He still had a solid performance, as he earned a majored decision with a 13-4 victory.
Earning the final win of the dual for Neumann was Samuel Vrana at 170 pounds. He pinned Chris Angel in 2:24.
Coming up short in their matches were Ben Lautenschlager at 145 pounds, Conner Specht at 160 pounds, and Wyatt Palm at 220 pounds. All three losses came via the pin.
It was another close loss for the Cavaliers when they took on Douglas County West/Concordia in their next dual. Some close matches, that didn’t go Neumann’s way, resulted in a 40-32 loss.
After Mitchell Hubert loss a 10-2 decision at 113 pounds, Hart got the Cavaliers on the board with a win at 120 pounds. He ended up pinning Samuel Kilker at 120 pounds in 4:35.
That began what was a string of five straight match victories for Neumann. Aaron Ohnoutka earned a major decision with a 9-0 win at 126, Lierman picked up a major decision with an 8-0 win at 132, Max Lautenschlager won with a pin in 3:47 at 138, and Ben Lautenschlager got a pin in 2:57 at 145 pounds.
After two straight wins by the Falcons at 152 pounds and 162 pounds, Vrana picked up the final victory of the dual for the Cavaliers at 170 pounds. After battling for over three minutes, he pinned Kayden VerMaas at the 3:14 mark.
In the final dual against Neligh-Oakdale, due to several weight classes being open there were only six matches wrestled. It was Neumann who came out on top with a 55-15 victory.
Overall, the Cavaliers won five out of the six matches against the Warriors. The only loss was a 6-4 decision dropped by Aiden Kuester at 170 pounds.
The first victory recorded by the Cavaliers came by Cade Lierman at 132 pounds who earned a pin in 1:39. That was followed up with an 11-2 major decision victory by Max Lautenschlager at 138 and a pin in 2:57 by Ben Lautenschlager at 145 pounds.
Specht had to battle hard for his first victory of the year at 160 pounds. After being tied at the end of regulation with Jacob Henery, Specht earned a takedown and won 8-6 in sudden victory.
Hart was the final wrestler of the night for the Cavaliers at 120. He pinned Carson Whitesel for the Warriors in 3:38.
At the Conestoga Invite two days later, Neumann finished in third place out of 13 teams with 167 points. They also had three tournament champions in Hart at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Specht at 160, and Vrana at 170.
Hart defeated Karter Gabriel of Lincoln Christian with a pin in a 1:07 and Sam Peters of Logan View with a 9-0 major decision to reach the final. There he defeated Jacob McGee of Logan View with an 8-2 decision to win.
Aaron Ohnoutka picked up pins in a 1:24 and a 1:47 to reach the finals at his weight class. During his finals match, he was in a battle but ended up coming out victorious with a 5-3 decision over Jace Goebel of Syracuse.
In Specht’s first-round match at 160, he defeated Brock Schwartz of Cedar Bluffs with a pin in 3:28. He then earned pins in 0:53 and 3:05 to reach the finals. In that finals match, he defeated Brandt Leech of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City with an 8-4 decision.
Vrana had the toughest battle in order to get first at his weight class. After getting a pin in his first match he won a 4-0 decision over Barrett Bischoff of Syracuse in the Semifinals.
In the finals, Vrana and Andy Maloley of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City battled through regulation. In the extra period, Vrana was able to get a takedown and win in sudden victory.
Earning second place for the Cavaliers was Lautenschlager at 138 and Hubert at 113. Lautenschlager went 3-1 and Hubert went 2-1 during the tournament.
Other medalists for Neumann were Adam Ohnoutka who got third at 152, and Lierman who got third at 132. Even though he didn’t medal, Wyatt Palm at 220 pounds earned a win when he pinned Christopher Phillips of Palmyra in a 1:27.