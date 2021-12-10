Cavaliers showing grit early in the season

In the final dual against Neligh-Oakdale, due to several weight classes being open there were only six matches wrestled. It was Neumann who came out on top with a 55-15 victory.

Overall, the Cavaliers won five out of the six matches against the Warriors. The only loss was a 6-4 decision dropped by Aiden Kuester at 170 pounds.

The first victory recorded by the Cavaliers came by Cade Lierman at 132 pounds who earned a pin in 1:39. That was followed up with an 11-2 major decision victory by Max Lautenschlager at 138 and a pin in 2:57 by Ben Lautenschlager at 145 pounds.

Specht had to battle hard for his first victory of the year at 160 pounds. After being tied at the end of regulation with Jacob Henery, Specht earned a takedown and won 8-6 in sudden victory.

Hart was the final wrestler of the night for the Cavaliers at 120. He pinned Carson Whitesel for the Warriors in 3:38.

At the Conestoga Invite two days later, Neumann finished in third place out of 13 teams with 167 points. They also had three tournament champions in Hart at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Specht at 160, and Vrana at 170.