Cavaliers score big win over Treynor

OMAHA – The outlook looked bleak for the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team heading into the fourth quarter against Boys Town on Jan. 18.
The Cavaliers trailed 44-34 going into the final eight minutes at home against the Cowboys, but quickly caught fire and outscored the Cowboys 30-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 64-57 win.
The win moved the Cavalier record to 5-8 on the season.
The Cavaliers were able to create some turnovers with their press in the fourth quarter, regained the momentum and hung on for the win over their conference rival.
The Cavaliers trailed 19-7 after one quarter and 32-23 at the half.
Neumann shot 38 percent from the field and 63 percent from the line, but was able to outrebound the Cowboys 31-29 and forced 17 turnovers.
Senior Kolten Cada scored a career-high 18 points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds while leading the Cavaliers to the victory.
Junior Sam Stuhr also played well offensively for the Cavs and finished with a career-high 17 points to pair with five rebounds and two steals.
Senior Karson Sander added eight points, five rebounds and three steals before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers stayed in the conference and at home for a game against the Lincoln Lutheran Pioneers on Jan. 22.
The Cavaliers got off to a great start against the Warriors and led 13-4 after one quarter, but LL scored 27 points in the second quarter and held Neumann to just five fourth quarter points while going on to the 55-47 road win in Wahoo.
Lutheran made six 3-pointers in the second quarter and tied the game at 31 going into halftime.
The Cavaliers took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but struggled to score over the final eight minutes, leading to the eight-point loss.
Neumann was outrebounded 26-19 and shot just eight free throws compared to 20 for the visitors.
Cada led the Cavaliers in scoring with 11 on 4-of-11 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds.
Sander scored seven points, pulled down five rebounds and handed out four assists.
Sophomore Luke Meis came off the bench to score seven points in nine minutes.
Less than 14 hours later the Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday morning against Treynor, Iowa in the Nebraska Showcase held at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha
The Cavaliers turned in a dominating defensive per-
formance and rolled to a 56-40 win over the 12-win team from the Hawkeye state.
Neumann led 27-23 at the half and extended their lead throughout the second half.
Offensively, it was the Sam Stuhr show. Stuhr scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.
Cada and Sander combined for 15 more.
Junior guard Michael Lynch scored just two points, but led the team with five assists and added four rebounds.
The 2-1 finish last week moved the Cavalier record to 6-8 on the season.