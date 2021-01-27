Cavaliers score big win over Treynor

The Cavaliers got off to a great start against the Warriors and led 13-4 after one quarter, but LL scored 27 points in the second quarter and held Neumann to just five fourth quarter points while going on to the 55-47 road win in Wahoo.

Lutheran made six 3-pointers in the second quarter and tied the game at 31 going into halftime.

The Cavaliers took a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter, but struggled to score over the final eight minutes, leading to the eight-point loss.

Neumann was outrebounded 26-19 and shot just eight free throws compared to 20 for the visitors.

Cada led the Cavaliers in scoring with 11 on 4-of-11 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds.

Sander scored seven points, pulled down five rebounds and handed out four assists.

Sophomore Luke Meis came off the bench to score seven points in nine minutes.

Less than 14 hours later the Cavaliers returned to action on Saturday morning against Treynor, Iowa in the Nebraska Showcase held at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha

The Cavaliers turned in a dominating defensive per-

formance and rolled to a 56-40 win over the 12-win team from the Hawkeye state.