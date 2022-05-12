Cavaliers rise to the top at the Fremont Bergan Invite

WAHOO- In their final meet of the regular season, the Bishop Neumann girls track team took first place with 151 points at the Archbishop Bergan Catholic School Invite. The JV girls scored 20 points and got sixth.

Earning two golds in the field events was Kali Jurgensmeier. She came in first in the high jump by clearing 5-02 and jumped 34-10.50 in the triple jump.

On the track, Kinslee Bosak ran a 1:01.32 and broke the tape in the 400 meter dash.

Clinching a gold medal in the long jump was Mary Chvatal with a mark of 15-06.50. Getting fourth place was Caitlin McGuigan who jumped 14-01.50.

Finishing behind Jurgensmeier in the high jump were Bridget Whitney and Julia Ingwersen in second and third place. Whitney ended up getting over 4-10 and Ingwersen went 4-06.

Coming in fourth and fifth in the triple jump were Caitlin McGuigan and Ingwersen. Jumping 32-03 was McGuigan and Ingwersen went 32-02.50.

Jill Johnson took second in the shot put with a toss of 34-01, while Teresa Quinn came in fourth with a mark of 32-09.75, and Kaysha Swartz took fifth tossing the shot 32-03. Also leading the discus throwers was Johnson with a mark of 92-11 and Cassidy Most came in fifth with a heave of 90-11.

Taking second place in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:47.89 was Adelyn Zwick. Four spots back of her and running a 6:03.47 was Jenna Sladky.

Getting second and third in the 300 meter hurdles were Kinslee Bosak and Kali Jurgensmeier clocking a 46.09 and a 49.02.

Taking third place in the 100 hurdles for the Cavaliers was Grace Sullivan who ran a 17.50. Coming in two spots behind her in fifth was Lizzie Lilly posting a time of 18.30.

Adding to her gold in the long jump was Chvatal who got sixth in the 200 and 100 meter dashes running a 29.67 and a 13.57. Coming in fourth place was Teresa Quinn who logged a 28.09.

Cassie Coufal and Jenna Sladky both medaled in the 800 meter run for Neumann. Coufal came in fourth posting a time of 2:34.71 and Sladky took sixth running a 2:44.72.

On the track, the Cavaliers won both the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays. Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Quinn, and Zwick ran a 4:18.08 in the 4x400, and Coufal, Jurgensmeier, Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak clocked a 10:16.47.

In the 4x100 meter relay, Neumann took third running a 53.47. The team was comprised of Lilly, Johnson, Chvatal, and Quinn.

AJ Bosak led the Neumann JV girls with two medals in the hurdle events. She won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.02 and then got fifth running 52.09 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Finishing in third place in the discus competition was Charlotte Coughlin with a mark of 94-00. Getting fifth was the 4x100 meter relay team of Adalin Bosak, Coughlin, Grace Ryan, and Nicole Blum who ran a 57.59.

The Cavalier girls will be competing at the C-2 District Invite in David City at 10 a.m. on May 12. Results from the meet and state qualifiers can be found in the May 19 Wahoo Newspaper.