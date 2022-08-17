Cavaliers ready to make another run at State Tournament

WAHOO- The last few years, the Bishop Neumann volleyball team has had the advantage of height on their side. It’s helped them to reach the State Tournament three out of the last four years. This year the Cavaliers look to make a run at state in C-1 again, but with a different tactic.

“Were a pretty short team,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We have one freshman girl who is six foot and everybody else is much smaller than that. I think serve receive, defense, and just being in system are going to be super important for us. We have had the height to go up and swing a hundred miles an hour and that might not be the case this year.”

This season the front row will have to get creative for the Cavaliers by finessing the ball and finding open holes on the court to be dominant. The reason for this is the graduation of Kali Jurgensmeier and Lauren Thiele who combined for 836 kills heading into the state tournament a year ago.

“It’s going to be hard to replace the consistency we had with Lauren and Kali,” Sladky said. “Obviously we’re not asking any one person to fill in those roles. Kali offensively was just so good. What we’re really asking is everyone just steps up their game.”

One player that Sladky thinks can make up for the loss of Jurgensmeier in the back row is senior libero Erin Raabe. She has experience as a starter on last year’s state tournament squad and continues to improve her play and impress the coaches.

“Erin Raabe our libero has done a fantastic job in the back row,” Sladky said. “I feel like she is really taking the place of what Kali did in the back row. She is super aggressive on defense and super aggressive in the serve receive.”

Other players that Sladky looks to make an impact are Caitlin McGuigan and Julia Ingwersen on the outsides and Kinslee Bosak in the middle. McGuigan had 135 kills last year, while Bosak had 79 blocks and Ingwersen had 47.

With a good chunk of the starting roster back from last year, Neumann believes they have the pieces to be successful this season as well. They also want to rewrite the sour ending to last season, where they got an unfortunate draw with the eventual State Champs Lincoln Lutheran in the first round.

“I think our girls are fired up and ready to go,” Sladky said. “We return so much from last year and we just have to fill in a couple of places. From what I have seen so far so many of them have stepped up their game.”

Even before the season started, Neumann has had the opportunity to see where they stand at the Top Ten Tournament at Kearney Catholic High School. Against some of the top teams in Class C-1, the Cavaliers battled hard for two days.

“We played at the Top Ten Tournament at Kearney Catholic at the end of July and there was a lot of great competition,” Sladky said. “We played with every team there and we ended up doing pretty well in the silver bracket on the second day. We were kind of trying out different rotations and seeing what would work here and there and mixing things up a little bit.”

The tough competition Neumann saw in July; will carry over into the regular season where they will see some of the best in Class C-1, C-2, and D-1 in the Centennial Conference. They have also added Elkhorn North who was a state qualifier in Class B, Syracuse who has been a state qualifier the last two seasons in Class C-1, and Omaha Westview who is the newest Omaha school and is Class A.

“We may take some hits early on, it will be a struggle and will still be trying to find ourselves and finding what works,” Sladky said. “By the end of the season, if we stay healthy and keep competing the way we have been, I think we have a chance to make a run at state.”

The Cavaliers start the season with a jamboree match at Lincoln Pius X at 6 p.m. on August 22. They will open up their regular season at home against Elkhorn North on August 30.