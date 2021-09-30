Cavaliers rally to knock off No. 3 Bergan at home

WAHOO – On Sept. 21, the Cavaliers welcomed to Centennial Conference foes Lincoln Lutheran (No. 1 in Class C-1) and Fremont Bergan (No. 3 in Class D-1). Neumann defeated the Knights in three sets 20-25, 25-16 and 25-22, and lost to the Warriors in straight sets 25-23 and 25-21.
Against Bergan, Lauren Thiele was able to break a tie midway through the first set with a kill that made it 14-13 in favor of the Cavaliers. Several plays later Kali Jurgensmeier had an ace that tied the set up at 17 apiece.
The Knights would end the set on an 8-3 run that helped them grab the early advantage.
Neumann responded with an excellent start in the second set. An ace by Erin Raabe put the Cavaliers in front 7-3. Lily Bolden’s ace and then a kill by Caitlin McGuigan helped Neumann grab a 14-10 lead. They would close the set on a kill by Jurgensmeier and an ace by McGuigan.
Jurgensmeier picked up where she left off in the second with an ace that put the Cavaliers up 16-15 in the third. She would pick up another kill to close out the set and help Neumann win the match.
Coming through with a monstrous 25 kills, 19 digs and 41 serve receives was Jurgensmeier for the Cavaliers. Thiele also reached double figures in kills with 11 and 10 digs for the match.
Leading Neumann with 22 assists was Bolden and Thiele recorded 16.
In the Cavaliers’ first match, they were up against a Lutheran squad who has only lost one match and three sets all season. Despite the daunting task, Neumann played well and only ended up losing 25-23 and 25-21.
Midway through the first with the score tied Bolden was able to get a kill to give the Cavaliers a 15-14 lead. Two kills in a row by Jurgensmeier made Neumann the first team to 20 and gave them a one point edge.
In a close set, the Warriors did what they do best and that’s finding a way to win. They accomplished this by winning six of the final nine points of the set.
During set two, Neumann was able to grab an even bigger lead at 9-4 with a kill by Thiele. Lutheran found a way back into the set and once again it was close at the end when the Warriors went on a rally to win.
The Cavaliers were balanced at the net in this match, with Jurgensmier picking up 10 kills, Thiele with seven and Bolden had six. Julia Ingwersen and Bolden also had two blocks.
Defensively, Jurgensmeier had nine digs, and leading the team in assists was Thiele who had 13.
