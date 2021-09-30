Cavaliers rally to knock off No. 3 Bergan at home

In the Cavaliers’ first match, they were up against a Lutheran squad who has only lost one match and three sets all season. Despite the daunting task, Neumann played well and only ended up losing 25-23 and 25-21.

Midway through the first with the score tied Bolden was able to get a kill to give the Cavaliers a 15-14 lead. Two kills in a row by Jurgensmeier made Neumann the first team to 20 and gave them a one point edge.

In a close set, the Warriors did what they do best and that’s finding a way to win. They accomplished this by winning six of the final nine points of the set.

During set two, Neumann was able to grab an even bigger lead at 9-4 with a kill by Thiele. Lutheran found a way back into the set and once again it was close at the end when the Warriors went on a rally to win.

The Cavaliers were balanced at the net in this match, with Jurgensmier picking up 10 kills, Thiele with seven and Bolden had six. Julia Ingwersen and Bolden also had two blocks.

Defensively, Jurgensmeier had nine digs, and leading the team in assists was Thiele who had 13.

