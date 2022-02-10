Cavaliers put together solid performance against Scotus and Waverly

WAHOO- In a matchup with rival Columbus Scotus at home on Feb. 4, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team was able to knock off the Shamrocks 61-33. It was complete dominance by the Cavaliers that was set up by their 57% shooting from the field.
In the first, Neumann raced out to a 6-0 lead with fast break buckets by Turner Ahrens and Sam Stuhr. A three from Luke Meis helped increase the lead to 13-6 at the end of the quarter.
Midway through the second, Meis knocked down back-to-back three-pointers putting the Cavaliers up by 16 points. Going into halftime, Neumann was on top 31-12.
The three-pointers continued to rain down for the Cavaliers in the third with Jude Polacek and Meis hitting two threes on as many possessions. Heading to fourth, Neumann’s lead had grown to 46-25.
Despite having a commanding edge, the Cavaliers continued to dominate in the final frame with a 15-8 scoring run.
Connor Schutt had a game-high 25 points and six rebounds in the victory. Also reaching double figures with 17 points was Meis, while Michael Lynch scored six, Stuhr had five, Camdin McGuigan and Polacek scored three, and Ahrens finished with two points.
In a game that turned out to be a dog fight, the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team found a way to win in overtime 54-51 against Neumann on Feb. 3 in Wahoo. Key contributors in the win were late free throws by the Vikings and a switch from zone to man that allowed Waverly to get back in the game.
“It was great to see the team play with great energy and compete with a quality class B team all game,” Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “We had our chances to get the win and will keep working so that we can better execute in those big moments down the stretch. It was also nice to see us follow up Thursday with another good performance on Friday night vs Scotus as well.”
Waverly went out in front 3-0 early when AJ Heffelfinger knocked down a three-pointer. A layup from Kanon Cada and a three from Meis allowed the Cavaliers to go up 5-3.
At the end of the first, Meis picked up a rebound and put it back up for two points, giving Neumann the lead at 10-9 at the end of the first.
The Cavaliers offense continued to roll into the second quarter. After four straight points by Schutt, Neumann had their largest lead at 22-10.
Waverly started on the comeback trail with layups from Heffelfinger and a steal and basket by Landon Tjaden. What once was a double-digit deficit was whittled down to three at 22-19 at halftime.
Midway through the third, the Vikings were able to tie the game at 27. This was thanks to six straight points by Heffelfinger.
Heading to the last quarter, the Cavaliers were still up 29-27 after Lynch knocked down a jumper at the end of the third.
Preston Harms connected on a three to start the fourth, which gave the Vikings a 30-29 edge. Waverly built that lead to three late with a pair of free throws by Cole Murray and Heffelfinger.
In crunch time for Neumann, Ahrens came up with a huge three for the Cavaliers that tied the game up at 43 and sent the contest to overtime.
Another big three by Harms in overtime gave the Vikings the three-point cushion they needed to put the pressure on Neumann. Waverly’s ability to make free throws, 73% of them to be exact, ended up being the determining factor in holding off the Cavaliers.
Finishing with 12 points and six rebounds was Cada and Schutt had 12 points and five rebounds. Meis dropped in eight points and four boards, Lynch scored seven, Ahrens had five points, Stuhr finished with four points, and Polacek had three points.
Neumann played at Yutan on Feb. 8. They take on Archbishop Bergan on the road in Fremont at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11.