Cavaliers put together solid performance against Scotus and Waverly

“It was great to see the team play with great energy and compete with a quality class B team all game,” Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “We had our chances to get the win and will keep working so that we can better execute in those big moments down the stretch. It was also nice to see us follow up Thursday with another good performance on Friday night vs Scotus as well.”

Waverly went out in front 3-0 early when AJ Heffelfinger knocked down a three-pointer. A layup from Kanon Cada and a three from Meis allowed the Cavaliers to go up 5-3.

At the end of the first, Meis picked up a rebound and put it back up for two points, giving Neumann the lead at 10-9 at the end of the first.

The Cavaliers offense continued to roll into the second quarter. After four straight points by Schutt, Neumann had their largest lead at 22-10.

Waverly started on the comeback trail with layups from Heffelfinger and a steal and basket by Landon Tjaden. What once was a double-digit deficit was whittled down to three at 22-19 at halftime.

Midway through the third, the Vikings were able to tie the game at 27. This was thanks to six straight points by Heffelfinger.