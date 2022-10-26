Cavaliers post win over rated Vikings to end regular season

WAHOO- With the regular season wrapping up, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team was able to pull off a quality win over Class C-1 No. 9 Columbus Lakeview at home on Oct. 18. In the first match of their home triangular, the Cavaliers defeated the Vikings in three sets 25-21, 15-25 and 25-16.

“I thought we did a really good job tonight of coming out strong and staying strong,” Sladky said. “I think this is a real confidence booster because Lakeview is a great team. We just need to stay focused for Concordia, David City on Thursday and then Subdistricts next week.”

Early on in the first set, Neumann was able to build a 5-3 lead after a pair of kills from Caitlin McGuigan and Jenna Sladky.

Later on in the set, the Cavaliers went up 22-19 thanks to an ace from Sladky and a kill from Lily Bolden. McGuigan capped off a four-point victory for Neumann with a kill on the left side.

Neumann didn’t start off as strong in the second as they fell behind 12-9. It was still 15-11 in favor of Lakeview after a kill from Julia Ingwersen and an ace by Bolden.

After that point, the Vikings went on a 10-4 scoring run to capture the set by 10 points and send the match to a deciding third set.

Instead of falling behind, the Cavaliers were able to race out to a 5-0 lead with a block from Kinslee Bosak, an ace by Bolden and a kill from Sladky in the third. Neumann’s advantage was extended out to 8-2 before Lakeview called a timeout.

Up 22-15, the Cavaliers got one kill from Bolden and another two from Ingwersen to give them a nine-point set win and the match.

“In the first and third set we played really great defense and we were just scrambling after balls and not hesitating and waiting for someone else to get it,” Sladky said. “I think that made a huge difference in our game.”

For the match, Neumann had a .246 hitting percentage compared to a .197 for Lakeview. The Cavaliers also compiled 10 blocks and six aces.

Getting 13 kills, eight digs, two blocks and one ace in the match was Ingwersen and McGuigan had 10 kills and 14 digs. Finishing up with five kills, three aces, one block, 13 assists and eight digs was Bolden.

Also getting five kills, 13 assists, two blocks and two aces was Sladky and the senior Kinslee Bosak recorded four blocks, two kills and two digs.

The second match of the triangular for Neumann was against conference foe Omaha Concordia. They had no issues with the Mustangs, defeating them in straight sets 25-17 and then 25-19.

Once again, the Cavaliers had a solid .228 hitting percentage. They also dropped in eight ace serves and three blocks.

Leading the team with five kills, three assists and two blocks was Sladky. Earning five kills as well to go along with two aces, one block, one assist and two digs was Ingwersen.

Pilling up four blocks, three kills and one dig was Kinslee Bosak and her sister AJ Bosak ended up with two blocks, two kills and one ace. From the setter position, Bolden had nine assists, two blocks and two kills.

In their final match of the regular season, Neumann took on David City at home on Oct. 20 who they had beat not even a week before in three sets at the Centennial Tournament. This time around, the Cavaliers earned a sweep of the Scouts 25-16, 29-27 and 25-16.

After Neumann dominated the first, they trailed David City 23-21 in the second set when Kinslee Bosak got a pair of blocks to tie the match up. The Cavaliers would end up winning the set in extra points, thanks to a kill from McGuigan and a block by Bolden.

Neumann would go on to win the third set by an identical nine-point margin as the first. The victory improved the Cavaliers record to 18-12 to end the regular season.

Earning15 kills, three blocks and eight digs was McGuigan and Ingwersen had 10 kills, five digs and one block. Racking up 20 assists, eight digs, two blocks, three kills and one ace was Bolden and Erin Raabe came up with 12 digs, three assists, one kill and one ace from the libero position.

Kinslee Bosak compiled five blocks, two kills and one dig

The Cavaliers entered the C1-3 Subdistrict Tournament at North Bend as the third seed. They took on Yutan on Oct. 24 for a shot to get to the Subdistrict Title Game on Oct. 25.