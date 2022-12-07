Cavaliers pick up two wins at Mount Michael

ELKHORN – In a season opening triangular at Mount Michael Benedictine on Dec. 1, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team finished with a 2-0 mark. They took down the Knights 37-24 and then defeated Omaha Concordia narrowly 36-30.

Due to open weight classes, the Cavaliers won two matches on the mat against the Mustangs. They were a pair of pins from Thomas Vrana at 195 pounds and Max Lautenschlager at 145 in a 1:25 and 0:58.

In the dual with Mount Michael, Lautenschlager got the Cavaliers going with a pin in a 1:25 against Jake Harris. That was followed up by Cade Lierman earning a 15-2 major decision against Sebastian Duran at 152 pounds.

Thomas Vrana at 195 pounds and Trent Moudry at 220 were the next two victories for Neumann. Vrana knocked off Ethan Gallant by pin in 1:56 and Moudry picked up a 14-4 major decision against John Balch.

Rounding out the dual with a pair of victories were Aaron Ohnoutka (126) and Landon Sund (132) with pins in 3:38 and 5:23.

A couple of days later, Neumann traveled to the Conestoga Invite on Dec. 3. The Cavaliers walked away with their first plaque of the season with a second place finish with 171.5 points.

Neumann was powered to second place with three first place finishes. They came from Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Lautenschlager at 145 and Moudry at 195.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Aaron Ohnoutka dominated with pins in 0:30 and 0:57 against Dominic Bramlett of Logan View and Tucker McCarthy of Louisville. It took him only 0:57 to pin Sam Peters of Logan View in the title bout.

Lautenschlager went 4-0 on the day on his way to getting first place. He pinned Cole Essary of Weeping Water, Chance Froust of Logan View and Barret Brandt of Syracuse in a 1:28, 3:17 and 0:27 and picked up a 17-1 tech fall over Ethan Avidano of Conestoga.

Staying perfect and moving to 5-0 was Moudry. The junior pinned Jared Doxey of Winnebago, Brayden Harms of Weeping Water and Andy Maloley of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City in 0:42, 3:00 and 3:20.

Getting second place at 160 pounds was Adam Ohnoutka. He pinned Ben McKee of Lincoln Christian, Draven Priel of Palmyra and Tyler Sears of Syracuse in 1:33, 3:15 and 3:49 and then lost a narrow 6-4 decision against Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in the final.

Four wrestlers for the Cavaliers ended up getting third and won multiple matches. They were Landon Sund at 132 pounds, David Hart at 138, Cade Lierman at 152 and Thomas Vrana at 220.

Neumann will be at the North Bend Central Triangular at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. They will travel to the Raymond Central Dual Tournament at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.