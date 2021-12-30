Cavaliers pick up second win of the year in overtime

Neumann’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter of action with 19 points. Six of those 19 points came off a three from Turner Ahrens and then another one by Polacek with two seconds left in the corner that helped tie the game up at 42 apiece at the end of regulation.

Both Polacek and Ahrens continued to have a hot hand in the extra period as they both knocked down three’s. This helped power a 17-10 run for the Cavaliers in the extra period and helped them secure their second win in three games.

Earning a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds in the victory was Connor Schutt. Sam Stuhr ended the night with 13 points, two assists, and six rebounds, Ahrens had 11 points, Polacek scored ten points, had three boards and three steals, Michael Lynch dropped in six points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Aaron Spicka had two points.

Neumann played Seward in the first round of their home holiday tournament on Dec. 27. Depending on if the Cavaliers won or lost the game, they played Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North or Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo on Dec. 28.

Later in the week, Neumann has a tough road contest at Class D-1 No. 1 Nebraska City Lourdes. The Cavaliers are set to take on the Knights at 3:00 p.m.