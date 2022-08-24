Cavaliers pick up first wins of the season in home triangular

WAHOO- It didn’t take long for a new group of Bishop Neumann softball players to find the win column with a pair of victories over Centennial 9-6 and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/ Friend 11-0 in the Cavaliers home triangular on August 20. In their home opener on August 18, Neumann did let a lead slip away as they fell to NEN 5-3.

The Cavaliers first game of the triangular on Saturday was an early matchup with Centennial. Despite losing, the Broncos were able to outhit Neumann six to four.

A big reason for the loss to the Cavaliers for Centennial was the eight walks that they surrendered. Neumann avoided such issues with only two walks given up.

In the top of the first, the Broncos struck for three runs. This lead did not last long for Centennial with the Cavaliers scoring six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The scoring opportunity began with Aubrey Sylliaasen doubling to left field out of the leadoff spot. A single from Avery Mayberry trimmed the Broncos advantage down to 3-1.

With the bases loaded, Centennial walked back-to-back batters giving the Cavaliers two free runs and tying the game up at three.

Neumann took their first lead of the game in the next at-bat when Logan Sylliaasen and Lainey Weist stole home on a pair of wild pitches. A ground out by Kya Swartz drove in Lizzie Lilly and put the Cavaliers ahead 6-3.

After not scoring in the second, Neumann answered back with two runs in the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Aubrey Sylliaasen showed why she is one of the leaders on the team with a single to left that knocked in Kya Swartz and Lainey Weist and made the score 8-4.

The final run for the Cavaliers came in the fourth inning after Lilly was walked to start things off. She was able to steal around to third and then got in when Logan Sylliaasen flew out to center.

Leading Neumann with two hits and two RBIs was Aubrey Sylliaasen. Mayberry, Logan Sylliaasen, Zwick, and Kya Swartz all had one run batted in.

Pitching four innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out five batters was Zwick. Weist pitched one inning in relief, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Against FCEMF later in the day, it took a few innings for the Cavaliers to get going. Once they did, Neumann couldn’t be stopped as they ten run ruled the Panthers.

The first runs of the contest came in the bottom of the third when Neumann was able to put up five runs.

Driving in the first run was Mayberry with a triple to left field and then an error on a hit by Logan Sylliaasen brought her home. Two batters later, Bridget Whitney singled on a hard ground ball back to the pitcher scoring Logan Sylliaasen and Jill Johnson doubled to center knocking in two and giving the Cavaliers a 5-0 edge.

The final six runs of the game were spread across the fourth and fifth inning. Grace Schulz drove in two in the fourth with a single to center and then Mayberry unloaded a grand slam to center in the fifth sending Neumann out with a walk off.

Thanks to her grand slam, Mayberry had two hits and five runs batted in. Both Johnson and Schulz had one hit and two RBIs and Whitney and Logan Sylliaasen each had one run batted in.

Going all five innings on the mound in the win was Aubrey Sylliaasen who gave up no earned runs and had five strikeouts.

Out of the gate, the Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season to NEN. The Vipers were able to pull out the victory with a three run sixth inning.

In the first two innings of the game, Neumann was able to score one run.

With the bases loaded in the first, Kaysha Swartz hit a sac fly to center scoring Mayberry and tying the game. The Cavaliers took a 2-1 lead in the second when Mayberry flew out to center bringing in Ela Lanik.

After being held scoreless in the third, Neumann regained the lead at 3-2 when Weist stole home on a ball that got away from the catcher in the fourth.

The whole outcome of the game flipped with one out in the top of the sixth for NEN. With two runners on, the Vipers Vanderbrug hit a three run shot to left field that gave them a two run lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Mayberry had two hits and one RBI and Kaysha Swartz had one hit and one run batted in during the loss.

Going three innings as the starter with two earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Weist. Aubrey Sylliaasen ended up with the loss after giving up three earned runs and striking out six batters.

The Cavaliers took on Ashland-Greenwood and Aquinas Catholic on August 22 and 23. They will be taking part in the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Invite in West Point on August 27 at 10 a.m.