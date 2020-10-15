Cavaliers own worst enemy in 10-7 semifinal loss

HASTINGS - The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers committed a season nine errors and were defeated 10-7 by Kearney Catholic in the Class C semifinal of the Nebraska State Softball Championship held at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings on Thursday afternoon.

The Cavaliers allowed eight runs in the first three innings and played from behind the entire game.

Neumann belted three home runs, two by sophomore Avery Mayberry and one from senior catcher Hattie Bohac.

The Stars led 8-2 after three innings, but the Cavaliers got as close as 8-6 with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior Macy Sabatka took the loss on the mound, but was victimized multiple times by the play behind her.

The Cavaliers will have their backs up against the wall tomorrow, needing to win three straight games to claim the championship. That quest will begin with an 11:30 a.m. contest against top-seeded GACC who have won three in a row after getting upset by Central City in the opening round on Wednesday.