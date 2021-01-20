 Skip to main content
Cavaliers overwhelm LVSS

Bishop Neumann Basketball

NOT THIS TIME: Bishop Neumann sophomore Avery Mayberry stops an LVSS player on her way to the basket last week during the Cavaliers 62-24 home win on Jan. 12.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team put together their best performance of the season on Jan. 12 when they were able to race past Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home by a score of 62-24.

The 62 points were a season-high for the 4-8 Cavaliers who seemed to benefit from the first real home crowd of the season as COVID-19 restrictions continue to get lifted across Saunders County.

The game was tied at 10 after one quarter, but the Cavaliers hit their stride at the start of the second quarter and they outscored the visitors 52-14 over the final three stanzas.

Neumann outscored the Raiders 24-1 in the second quarter behind a barrage of 3-point baskets and aggressive defense.

Neumann shot 46 percent from the field, including 50 percent from inside the 3-point line.

Neumann outrebounded the visitors 34-27 and forced 24 turnovers.

Junior Lauren Thiele poured in 21 points in just over 20 minutes of playing time, sinking 8-of-14 from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Junior post Kali Jurgensmeier added 11 points and led all players with 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Julia Ingwersen scored a season-high eight points and added three rebounds and three assists.

Freshman Paisley Douglas and sophomore Kinslee Bosak combined for 12 points

and eight assists against LVSS.

The Cavaliers were supposed to play in Omaha on Jan. 15 against Omaha Concordia, but a snowstorm forced administrators to move the game to Feb. 1.

