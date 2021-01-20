Cavaliers overwhelm LVSS

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team put together their best performance of the season on Jan. 12 when they were able to race past Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home by a score of 62-24.

The 62 points were a season-high for the 4-8 Cavaliers who seemed to benefit from the first real home crowd of the season as COVID-19 restrictions continue to get lifted across Saunders County.

The game was tied at 10 after one quarter, but the Cavaliers hit their stride at the start of the second quarter and they outscored the visitors 52-14 over the final three stanzas.

Neumann outscored the Raiders 24-1 in the second quarter behind a barrage of 3-point baskets and aggressive defense.

Neumann shot 46 percent from the field, including 50 percent from inside the 3-point line.

Neumann outrebounded the visitors 34-27 and forced 24 turnovers.

Junior Lauren Thiele poured in 21 points in just over 20 minutes of playing time, sinking 8-of-14 from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Junior post Kali Jurgensmeier added 11 points and led all players with 10 rebounds.