Cavaliers outlast Wahoo

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team put together one of their best performances of the season in the semifinals of the Class C1-4 Sub-District tourney against the Douglas County West Falcons.
The Cavaliers held the Falcons scoreless in the first quarter, built a 14-0 lead and rolled to a 61-27 victory at Wahoo High School on Feb. 16.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Cavaliers and their 11th win in their last 14 games.
It improved their season record to 13-11. Neumann controlled the boards, owning a 38-25 advantage, forced 18 turnovers and shot 47 percent from the field.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier had a monster game for the Cavaliers while finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
Junior Lauren Thiele sank five 3-pointers and added 15 points to go along with six boards.
Three Cavalier players finished with six points including freshman point guard Paisley Douglas. Douglas also added six boards and five assists.
Junior Mary Chvatal and sophomore Julia Ingwersen also scored six points apiece.
The win put the Cavaliers into the Sub-District Championship game against the Wahoo Warriors on Feb. 18.
The Cavaliers found themselves in a four quarter battle with their cross-town rival.
Wahoo led for most the game before the Cavaliers were able to tie the score at 27 going into the final eight minutes.
The Cavaliers limited the Warriors to just five points in the fourth quarter and were able to convert at the free throw line over the final two minutes to pull away for the 41-32 victory.
Both teams struggled to make shots the entire game.
The two teams combined to finish 6-for-34 from behind the 3-point line and combined to make just 19-of-38 from the free throw line.
The Cavaliers relied heavily on Jurgensmeier to provide points in the paint. She led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Bailey Maly hit a pair of key 3 pointers in the first half and finished with six points.
Chvatal added seven points and made four critical free throws late in the game.
Neumann improved to 14-11 on the year and advanced to play in the Class C1-4 District Final contest against conference foe Hastings St. Cecilia at York High School on Feb. 26.