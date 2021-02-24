Cavaliers outlast Wahoo

Wahoo led for most the game before the Cavaliers were able to tie the score at 27 going into the final eight minutes.

The Cavaliers limited the Warriors to just five points in the fourth quarter and were able to convert at the free throw line over the final two minutes to pull away for the 41-32 victory.

Both teams struggled to make shots the entire game.

The two teams combined to finish 6-for-34 from behind the 3-point line and combined to make just 19-of-38 from the free throw line.

The Cavaliers relied heavily on Jurgensmeier to provide points in the paint. She led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Bailey Maly hit a pair of key 3 pointers in the first half and finished with six points.

Chvatal added seven points and made four critical free throws late in the game.

Neumann improved to 14-11 on the year and advanced to play in the Class C1-4 District Final contest against conference foe Hastings St. Cecilia at York High School on Feb. 26.

