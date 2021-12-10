Cavaliers offensive struggles lead to loss to St. Cecilia

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann Boys Basketball Team struggled to score the ball in a 36-28 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia on Dec. 4. In three out of the four quarters, the Cavaliers were held under ten points.
A big reason for that was shots that were missed underneath the hoop. Those type of misses hurt a team’s confidence and makes it hard to get going.
“When you’re trying to get on a rally and you miss a couple of baskets it can really sty meat your momentum,” Bishop Neumann Basketball Coach John Kreikemeier said. “You finish those and you can cut the lead to two you put the pressure on the other team a little more. We will keep working and hopefully, we will finish those as the year goes on.”
Early on in the first, the Cavaliers trailed by three, when Luke Meis put in a three-pointer. Neumann would take the lead at 6-5 later in the quarter on another three, this time it was made by Jude Polacek.
That lead wouldn’t last for the Cavaliers and a made three by St. Cecilia put them ahead at 8-6 heading to the second quarter.
The Bluehawks started the quarter off on a 6-0 run that stretched the deficit for Neumann out to 14-6. Connor Schutt was the player who finally got Neumann back in the scoring category with a layup underneath the hoop.
Late in the second, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing at 19-8. A layup by Sam Stuhr and a corner basket by Jude Polacek at the buzzer trimmed Neumann’s deficit down to 19-12.
Similar to the second quarter, the Cavaliers were down by eight in the latter parts of the third. That was until Schutt scored around the rim and then Polacek scored off a miss, making it 33-26 heading to the fourth.
In the last period, both offenses went completely quiet. Neumann was only able to score two points and St. Cecilia finished with three points.
For the game, the Cavaliers shot 27.3% from the field. Not much better were the Bluehawks who had a shooting percentage of 28.6%
Leading the team with seven points was Polacek. Meis, Stuhr, and Schutt were all second on the team in scoring with six points, while Kanon Cada dropped in three.
Neumann played at Mount Michael Benedictine on Dec. 7. They have a home game against Norfolk Catholic on Dec. 10.