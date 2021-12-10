Cavaliers offensive struggles lead to loss to St. Cecilia

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann Boys Basketball Team struggled to score the ball in a 36-28 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia on Dec. 4. In three out of the four quarters, the Cavaliers were held under ten points.

A big reason for that was shots that were missed underneath the hoop. Those type of misses hurt a team’s confidence and makes it hard to get going.

“When you’re trying to get on a rally and you miss a couple of baskets it can really sty meat your momentum,” Bishop Neumann Basketball Coach John Kreikemeier said. “You finish those and you can cut the lead to two you put the pressure on the other team a little more. We will keep working and hopefully, we will finish those as the year goes on.”

Early on in the first, the Cavaliers trailed by three, when Luke Meis put in a three-pointer. Neumann would take the lead at 6-5 later in the quarter on another three, this time it was made by Jude Polacek.

That lead wouldn’t last for the Cavaliers and a made three by St. Cecilia put them ahead at 8-6 heading to the second quarter.