 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavaliers notch first win of season over Knights on road
0 comments

Cavaliers notch first win of season over Knights on road

NORFOLK – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier girls basketball team put their first notch in the win column after scoring an impressive 51-44 road win against Norfolk Catholic on Dec. 11.

The Cavaliers bounced back from a pair of tough losses to open the season with the seven-point road win over the Knights.

The game was close throughout. The teams scored the same number of points in the first, second and fourth quarters. The difference was the third period when Neumann outscored the home team 14-7.

The Cavaliers shot a season best 52.6 percent from the field and were able to sink seven 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers also cut down on their turnovers. After averaging more than 30 in their first two games against Omaha Skutt Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia, Neumann turned it over just 16 times against the Knights.

Neumann also finished with a season-high 20 assists.

Junior Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with a season-high 17 points on the strength of five made 3’s.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

Sophomore point guard Bailey Maly filled up the stat sheet while adding five points, six rebounds and six assists.

Sophomore Kinslee Bosak scored six six points and added four assists and four steals.

Freshman Paisley Douglas also got in on the act and finished with five points and tied for the team lead with six assists.

The Cavaliers played the Aquinas Monarchs at home on Tuesday night. The game summary and photos will appear in next week’s newspaper.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smaus to join county board
Community

Smaus to join county board

WAHOO – Prague’s John Smaus was appointed on Dec. 2 to the District 5 supervisors seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors replacing L…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics