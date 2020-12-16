Cavaliers notch first win of season over Knights on road

NORFOLK – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier girls basketball team put their first notch in the win column after scoring an impressive 51-44 road win against Norfolk Catholic on Dec. 11.

The Cavaliers bounced back from a pair of tough losses to open the season with the seven-point road win over the Knights.

The game was close throughout. The teams scored the same number of points in the first, second and fourth quarters. The difference was the third period when Neumann outscored the home team 14-7.

The Cavaliers shot a season best 52.6 percent from the field and were able to sink seven 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers also cut down on their turnovers. After averaging more than 30 in their first two games against Omaha Skutt Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia, Neumann turned it over just 16 times against the Knights.

Neumann also finished with a season-high 20 assists.

Junior Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers with a season-high 17 points on the strength of five made 3’s.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

Sophomore point guard Bailey Maly filled up the stat sheet while adding five points, six rebounds and six assists.