Cavaliers notch big win over Yutan in County showdown

WAHOO- In a matchup of two Saunders County rivals, it was Class C-2 No. 7 Bishop Neumann who knocked off Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan on the road 44-14 on Sept. 23. It was all Cavaliers from the start as they scored the first 34 points of the game.

“I thought we played pretty well overall but as always, we have a lot to improve on and get better at,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jordan Roberts said. “We have a long ways to go and it’s a long season. I think our intensity and energy are getting to where it needs to be which is encouraging. We have a lot of good things to build off right now, but have to keep improving and moving forward.”

Opening the scoring up in the contest with a big touchdown run of 69 yards was Connor Schutt giving Neumann an early 6-0 lead.

That was followed up by the bruising sophomore running back Conor Booth pushing into the end zone from three yards out. The extra point by John Lilly was up and good and gave the Cavaliers a 13-0 advantage.

On their next drive, Neumann went to the air and found success. Schutt dropped back and threw a 40 yard pass to Luke Meis for a touchdown that increased the Cavaliers edge out to 20-0.

Capping off the first quarter with a five yard touchdown run was Calvin Sassaman. Lily was true on the extra point making it 27-0 Neumann at the end of one quarter of action.

To start the second quarter, Booth scored for the second time in the game on a run of 64 yards that extended the Cavaliers advantage out to 34-0.

The Chieftains finally got their offense going thanks to senior Zack Krajicek who broke loose for a 46 yard touchdown run. After missing the extra point, Yutan trailed Neumann 34-6.

Schutt continued to hurt the Chieftains with another big run of 33 yards that went for a score and gave the Cavaliers a convincing 41-6 lead at halftime.

The only points of the third quarter came off the foot of Lilly. On top of the five extra points he made, the senior connected on a 40 yard field goal that put Neumann up 44-6.

Derek Wacker scored the final points of the game on a 10 yard touchdown run in the fourth for Yutan. On the two point try, Braxton Wentworth completed a pass to Wacker making it a 30 point contest.

Throwing for 143 yards and one touchdown for the Cavaliers was Schutt. He also rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Hauling in two catches for 68 yards and a score was Meis and Trent Barry ended up with four catches for 51 yards. Booth had 95 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and one catch for 24 yards.

Leading the team with 11 tackles was Trent Moudry and Andrew Meduna had five. The duo teamed up for a sack as well.

Finishing with nine tackles was Eli Johnston and one back of him with eight was Barry. Earning six tackles were Kanon Cada and Nolan Van Slyke and Andrew Meduna had five tackles and a sack.

Getting one tackle and an interception was Calvin Sassaman.

The Chieftains were paced by Zach Krajicek on the ground with 126 yards and one touchdown scored. Cole Smith had 29 rushing yards, Jesse Kult earned 26 yards and Wacker ended up with 17 yards and one touchdown.

Through the air, Braxton Wentworth finished with 75 yards and Austin Schuler piled up 22 passing yards. Wacker led the receiving core with 33 yards and Owen Sutter had two grabs for 27 yards.

Picking up five tackles for the defense were Kult, Braxton Wentworth and Wacker. Drake Trent, Smith, Zack Krajicek and Caleb Daniell each had four tackles.

This week Neumann is at home against North Bend Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. That same day Yutan plays Louisville at home at 7 p.m.