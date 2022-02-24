 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cavaliers no match for Bluejays at home

  • 0

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team had one of their tougher games of the season when they took on Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood at home on Feb. 15. The Cavaliers couldn’t slow down the hot-shooting Bluejays, who ended up winning 77-32.

Neumann didn’t shoot badly from the field at 42%, but the 8% from three-point range hurt them. They also had the ball stolen away six times and were outrebounded 23-17.

Towards the end of the first quarter, A-G was able to stretch their lead out to nine points when Cade Bridges knocked down a three-pointer. By the end of the quarter, the Bluejays had already built a double-digit edge up 21-9.

In the second, the Bluejays exploded for 26 points. Brooks Kissinger got out on a fast break and made a layup and Bridges made a three to expand the A-G lead up to 34-13.

A layup by Evan Shepard off a turnover put the Bluejays in front 47-17 at halftime.

There was no quit showed by A-G in the third quarter, as they came out firing and outscored Neumann 16-6. Three-pointers from Shepard and Max Parker increased the Bluejays lead to 63-23 with one quarter remaining.

People are also reading…

Turner Ahrens got the Cavaliers started off on the right foot in the fourth with a made three. A three from Cougar Konzem put A-G up 66-26.

In the end, the Bluejays would go on to increase that margin of victory by five more points while outscoring Neumann 14-9 in the final frame.

Leading Neumann with 10 points and four rebounds was Sam Stuhr. Michael Lynch had five points and three assists, Jude Polacek, Aaron Spicka and Kanon Cada had four points, Ahrens had three points, three assists and two rebounds and Connor Schutt finished with two points.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…

Primary Election ballot taking shape

WAHOO – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, the makeup of the upcoming primary and general elections is be…