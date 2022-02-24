Cavaliers no match for Bluejays at home

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team had one of their tougher games of the season when they took on Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood at home on Feb. 15. The Cavaliers couldn’t slow down the hot-shooting Bluejays, who ended up winning 77-32.

Neumann didn’t shoot badly from the field at 42%, but the 8% from three-point range hurt them. They also had the ball stolen away six times and were outrebounded 23-17.

Towards the end of the first quarter, A-G was able to stretch their lead out to nine points when Cade Bridges knocked down a three-pointer. By the end of the quarter, the Bluejays had already built a double-digit edge up 21-9.

In the second, the Bluejays exploded for 26 points. Brooks Kissinger got out on a fast break and made a layup and Bridges made a three to expand the A-G lead up to 34-13.

A layup by Evan Shepard off a turnover put the Bluejays in front 47-17 at halftime.

There was no quit showed by A-G in the third quarter, as they came out firing and outscored Neumann 16-6. Three-pointers from Shepard and Max Parker increased the Bluejays lead to 63-23 with one quarter remaining.

Turner Ahrens got the Cavaliers started off on the right foot in the fourth with a made three. A three from Cougar Konzem put A-G up 66-26.

In the end, the Bluejays would go on to increase that margin of victory by five more points while outscoring Neumann 14-9 in the final frame.

Leading Neumann with 10 points and four rebounds was Sam Stuhr. Michael Lynch had five points and three assists, Jude Polacek, Aaron Spicka and Kanon Cada had four points, Ahrens had three points, three assists and two rebounds and Connor Schutt finished with two points.