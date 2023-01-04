Cavaliers lose pair of close games to Class B opponents

WAHOO — In a tough Wahoo Holiday Tournament, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team came up short in a pair of losses on Dec. 28 and 29. The Cavaliers started the tournament by losing to Elkhorn North 43-39 and then were defeated by Seward 45-43.

Trailing 10-2 early on in the contest, Luke Meis and Henry hit a pair of three-pointers to make it a three-point game. A four-point run by the Wolves to end the quarter gave Elkhorn North a 16-9 lead.

Neumann continued to chip away at their deficit in the second with a three from Jacob Rezac and back-to-back buckets from Cada. A layup from Henry Stuhr tied the game up at 20 apiece.

Elkhorn North ended the half with one more made basket to go up 22-20 at the break.

A pair of buckets from Cada and Stuhr tied the game at 24-24 early in the third. Another three from Rezac gave Neumann their first lead of the contest at 27-26.

The Wolves answered back with a 4-0 scoring run to end the third which helped them go up by three with one quarter remaining.

Midway through the fourth, it looked like the Cavaliers were going to pull away from Elkhorn North with a three-point play from Cada and then a layup by Aaron Spicka that gave Neumann a 39-36 edge.

It didn’t take long for Elkhorn North to erase the deficit with a three from Nike Orgilbold. On their next possession, the Wolves got a layup inside to go up by two.

The Cavaliers had an opportunity to tie or take the lead the next time down the court, but a turnover by Ahrens gave the ball back to Elkhorn North. The Wolves sealed a four-point victory with two free throws from Will Farrington.

For the game, Neumann shot 53.6% from two and 25% from three. They also pulled down 19 rebounds and had 12 steals.

Cada was in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Rezac ended up with nine points and Stuhr scored seven.

Both finishing with five points were Spicka and Meis and Andrew Vech had two points.

In the third and fourth place game, Neumann was matched up with Seward who lost to Wahoo by 15 points in the first round. The Cavaliers enjoyed a lead for most of the game, but a 16-9 run by the Bluejays in the fourth propelled them to a two-point win.

Both teams went back and forth in the first and were tied at 12 apiece.

Neumann had their best scoring quarter of the game in the second with 16 points. This put the Cavaliers in front 28-25 at halftime.

Both teams clamped down on defense with Neumann only scoring six points and Seward putting up four in the third.

Three different players for the Cavaliers finished with a team-high eight points. They were Ahrens, Meis and Spicka.

Right behind them with six points were Cada and Rezac, Vech had four and Stuhr dropped in three.

Neumann took on Lourdes Central Catholic at home on Dec. 31. They will have another home contest next week at 7:30 p.m. against Boys Town on Jan. 6.