Cavaliers knocked off by Bluejays and Shamrocks

WAHOO- Winning is hard when you play the best regularly. The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team figured that out first hand with a home loss 49-35 against Class C-2 No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Jan. 6 and then another defeat, this time at Columbus Scotus 29-26 on Jan. 8.

In the game against the Bluejays on Thursday, it was a tale of two halves for the Cavaliers. Neumann struggled mightily out of the gate but ended up outplaying Guardian Angels in the second half.

“We just did not come mentally prepared to play,” Neumann head coach Jason Simons said. “It’s tough to win games with the schedule we play and it doesn’t help when we don’t come ready to play. I can’t fault the effort in the second half, the way they were flying around. We just need to get our head in the right place and prepare for a grind in the second half of the season.”

The Cavaliers started the game off slow offensively. They only scored three points on a free throw by Kali Jurgensmeier and a layup by her as well.

A corner three by the Bluejays with time running down in the first, helped Guardian Angels go up 16-3.