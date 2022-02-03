Cavaliers knock off Monarchs in first round of Conference

WAHOO- Coming into the Centennial Conference Tournament, the Bishop Neumann Girls Basketball Team knew it was going to be no walk in the park with only one game in the past week. After some initial rust out of the gate, the Cavaliers were able to find their rhythm as they knocked off David City Aquinas 43-30 at home on Jan. 24.
Neumann struggled shooting the ball to start the game as they only recorded four points. The points came from Caitlin McGuigan and Kali Jurgensmeier on layups.
After one-quarter of action, the Cavaliers were trailing to Monarchs 6-4.
An Elsa Vederal jumper and then two free throws by McGuigan tied the game up at nine. The scoring streak kept going as Jill Johnson made a basket inside and Vederal made a three to give Neumann a 14-9 lead at the half.
What was a solid finish to the second quarter by the Cavaliers, was erased away when the Monarchs stormed back to take a 21-20 lead midway through the third.
Mary Chvatal got Neumann back on track with a three and then a jumper that put them back up 25-21. Later on, it was 30-23 at the end of the quarter after Jurgensmeier made a basket inside while being fouled.
With a seven-point lead with one quarter remaining, the Cavaliers fell back on their defense in the fourth. They held Aquinas to just seven points, which helped them pick up the win.
A majority of Neumann’s offense in the game came through the turnovers by the Monarchs. They ended up getting 18 points that way and held Aquinas to 34.2% from the field.
“We knew it was going to maybe be a little bit of a rough start for us,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “It had been a couple of days since we practiced. With that said though, it is nice to have your defense generate your offense. I think more so than the points we were also getting some stops on defense.”
Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers with 10 points and four rebounds. Dropping in eight points was Vederal, Both scoring six were Chvatal and McGuigan, while Johnson, Bridget Whitney, and AJ Bosak finished with four, and Julia Ingwersen scored one point.
That win moved the Cavaliers into the quarterfinals on Jan. 23 where they played at Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran, who Neumann had lost to a few days prior on Jan. 21. Similar to the game on Friday, the Cavaliers came out on the losing end in a 28-14 defeat.
It was tough shooting all night for Neumann who only made 13.3% of their shots in the contest. They were even held scoreless in the fourth, which played a huge effect on the score.
It was once again Jurgensmeier who was the leading scoring for the Cavaliers with five points and six rebounds. Finishing with four points and two steals was Chvatal, Whitney had three points and eight rebounds, and Ingwersen and McGuigan both scored one point.