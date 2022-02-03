Cavaliers knock off Monarchs in first round of Conference

A majority of Neumann’s offense in the game came through the turnovers by the Monarchs. They ended up getting 18 points that way and held Aquinas to 34.2% from the field.

“We knew it was going to maybe be a little bit of a rough start for us,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “It had been a couple of days since we practiced. With that said though, it is nice to have your defense generate your offense. I think more so than the points we were also getting some stops on defense.”

Jurgensmeier led the Cavaliers with 10 points and four rebounds. Dropping in eight points was Vederal, Both scoring six were Chvatal and McGuigan, while Johnson, Bridget Whitney, and AJ Bosak finished with four, and Julia Ingwersen scored one point.

That win moved the Cavaliers into the quarterfinals on Jan. 23 where they played at Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran, who Neumann had lost to a few days prior on Jan. 21. Similar to the game on Friday, the Cavaliers came out on the losing end in a 28-14 defeat.

It was tough shooting all night for Neumann who only made 13.3% of their shots in the contest. They were even held scoreless in the fourth, which played a huge effect on the score.