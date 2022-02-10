Cavaliers heating up at the right time

WAHOO- A switch on offense in the second half was the spark the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team needed as they knocked off Waverly 47-33 at home for their third win in a row on Feb. 3.
“We switched to a more open offense we have that we don’t use very often,” Neumann Head Coach Jason Simons said. “Our girls red the right reads and you always look good when you make a couple of shots. Once we made some of those baskets it just went uphill from there for us.”
Early on, the outcome of the game looked like it may be different with Waverly up 6-1 on Neumann. A huge part of the Vikings getting that five-point lead was Maci Steckelberg and Christiansen with baskets underneath.
The Cavaliers came roaring back in the second quarter as they got Kali Jurgensmeier going underneath the hoop. A layup by Mary Chvatal and a three from Caitlin McGuigan tied the game up at 12.
Waverly held onto a 19-16 lead going into halftime in large part due to their free shooting ability which contributed to a lot of their points in the quarter. Christiansen and Carter made four straight free throws for the Vikings to end the half.
Neumann was able to build a one-point edge in the beginning stages of the third. They pushed that lead up to 29-24 with a corner jumper from Julia Ingwersen.
In total, the Cavaliers had 18 points in the third, which was two points fewer than they scored the entire first half. They also got back to their gritty defense and held Waverly to eight points, which put them ahead 34-27.
Neumann followed up a strong third quarter by giving up only six points to the Vikings, which allowed them to increase their lead to double digits.
“We didn’t think we were as nasty as we wanted to be in terms of defense in that first half,” Simons said. “We really talked about that at halftime and how we wanted to be the best team out there and just be nasty on defense. The girls seemed to really respond to that in the second half.”
Elsa Vederal led the Cavaliers with 14 points in the victory. Picking up nine points and three rebounds was Chvatal, Jurgensmeier had eight points, Kinslee Boskak scored seven, McGuigan had five, and Ingwersen finished with four points.
The Cavaliers started the week off with a makeup game from Jan. 14 against Omaha Concordia at home on Jan. 31. Neumann had no issues building an early edge as they took down the Mustangs 48-25.
A three-pointer from Vederal and a fast break layup by Jurgensmeier helped the Cavaliers jump out to a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Kicking off the second with a layup off a steal was Vederal, which extended Neumann’s lead to 17 points. They outscored the Mustangs 11 to five in the quarter and built a 28-9 lead at the half.
The three-point ball propelled the Cavaliers to 13 points and a 41-17 advantage in the third. All but four of those points in the quarter came off two three’s from Vederal and another triple from Nicole Blum.
Neumann’s 23 point advantage they had built was enough for the Cavaliers to overcome a fourth-quarter where they only scored seven points. Despite this, Neumann still played tremendous defense by only giving up eight points.
Finishing with 18 points against the Mustangs was Vederal. Jurgensmeier had 10 points and seven rebounds, Kinslee Bosak had five points, Jill Johnson, Ingwersen, and Blum scored four points, and Bridget Whitney finished with three points.
Another fast start against Lincoln Christian at home on Feb. 1, allowed Neumann to pull out a 40-26 victory. They had 12 steals in the win and held the Crusaders to 5% from three-point range.
Two three-pointers from Vederal and a layup in transition by Kinslee Bosak had the Cavaliers out to a 12-1 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Neumann was up by nine points at 12-3.
Chvatal was able to extend the lead back out to ten points at 15-5 with a three in the second quarter. By the end of the first half, the Cavaliers had built a 21-8 edge over the Crusaders.
The second half of action was much more even between the two squads, with Neumann outscoring Lincoln Christian 9-8 in the third and then both teams scored 10 apiece in the final frame.
Vederal was able to pace the Cavaliers with 17 points and five rebounds in the victory. Finishing with a double-double was Jurgensmeier with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Kinslee Bosak scored six points and Chvatal finished with three points.
Neumann played against Yutan at home on Feb. 8. They take on Omaha Roncalli at home on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and finish the regular season on the road at Archbishop Bergan at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.