Cavaliers heating up at the right time

In total, the Cavaliers had 18 points in the third, which was two points fewer than they scored the entire first half. They also got back to their gritty defense and held Waverly to eight points, which put them ahead 34-27.

Neumann followed up a strong third quarter by giving up only six points to the Vikings, which allowed them to increase their lead to double digits.

“We didn’t think we were as nasty as we wanted to be in terms of defense in that first half,” Simons said. “We really talked about that at halftime and how we wanted to be the best team out there and just be nasty on defense. The girls seemed to really respond to that in the second half.”

Elsa Vederal led the Cavaliers with 14 points in the victory. Picking up nine points and three rebounds was Chvatal, Jurgensmeier had eight points, Kinslee Boskak scored seven, McGuigan had five, and Ingwersen finished with four points.

The Cavaliers started the week off with a makeup game from Jan. 14 against Omaha Concordia at home on Jan. 31. Neumann had no issues building an early edge as they took down the Mustangs 48-25.