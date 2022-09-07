Cavaliers go toe to toe with Elkhorn North to start season

WAHOO- The Bishop Neumann Volleyball team kicked off their season against Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North at home on August 30. Despite getting swept 3-0, the Cavaliers kept each set interesting losing 25-20, 25-20, and 25-18.

“I thought we played unbelievably well,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We were incredibly scrappy, we didn’t give up on any ball, and we played well at the net hitting and blocking considering that we were at a definite height disadvantage. We served extremely well, and I thought besides one rotation in the third set, we did an outstanding job of siding out. Our girls communicated well and stayed positive and confident throughout the game. There’s no limit to what this team can do if we continue to play like that this season.”

Trailing 2-0 in the first set, Jenna Sladky was able to get the Cavaliers going with a kill. That was followed up by a kill from Caitlin McGuigan a few plays later that made it 5-3 in favor of the Wolves.

Julia Ingwersen kept Neumann within two with her first kill of the match.

Despite the Cavaliers best effort, Elkhorn North was able to get on a run towards the end of the first. This resulted in the Wolves taking set one by five.

Coming into this year, McGuigan was the top outside hitter returning for Neumann. She continued to show her ability to lead with her play on the court with a kill in the second set that cut the Cavaliers deficit to one at 5-4.

With the Wolves threatening to run away with set two, senior Kinslee Bosak picked up a block and trimmed Elkhorn North’s lead down to 13-9. The score remained four when Kinslee Bosak and Sladky got blocks later on in the second.

Elkhorn North ended up increasing their lead by one; as they went on to win set two by an identical score from the first set.

For the first time in the match, Neumann was able to build a lead in the third set. A kill from Lily Bolden gave the Cavaliers a one point edge and then Ingwersen picked up a block that increased the advantage out to four at 13-9.

After that point, the Wolves were able to regroup and went on a 16-5 run to take set three by seven points.

Leading Neumann with her first career double-double was McGuigan. She had 12 kills and 16 digs. Coming up with 14 digs and 10 assists was Bolden.

Finishing with seven kills was Ingwersen, Bolden had six, and Sladky picked up three. At the service line, AJ Bosak had four aces, and Sladky, McGuigan, and Bolden all had one.

Kinslee Bosak led Neumann in blocks with four, while Bolden had two and Ingwersen, Sladky, and AJ Bosak each had one.

From the Elkhorn North game, the Cavaliers traveled to the Columbus Scotus Invite on Sept. 3.

Neumann finished the day with a 2-1 record beating Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic 31-29, 18-25, and 25-23 and Columbus Scotus 25-21, 22-25, and 26-24. The Cavaliers only loss was to Class C-1 No. 7 Columbus Lakeview 25-18 and 25-14.

Earning 11 kills, 14digs, one ace and one block to lead Neumann against Norfolk Catholic was Caitlin McGuigan. Julian Ingwersen finished with seven kills, 10 digs, and one ace, Jenna Sladky ended up with six kills, 17 assists, 16 digs, and one ace, Kinslee Bosak and Lily Bolden had five kills, and AJ Bosak picked up two kills.

In the loss to Lakeview, Caitlin McGuigan and Julia Ingwersen both had six kills. Lily Bolden and Jenna Sladky ended up with two kills and Kinslee Bosak had one kill.

In the dig category, McGuigan had 10, Sladky an Ingwersen earned five, and Bolden and Erin Raabe had four.

Powering the Cavaliers against Scotus was Ingwersen with nine kills, 11 digs, and two aces, while Kinslee Bosak came up with eight kills, two assists, and one dig, McGuigan finished with seven kills, Bolden picked up six kills, AJ Bosak and Sladky got three kills, and Nicole Blum ended with one kill.

This week the Cavaliers had a home game against Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse on Sept. 6. Neumann will be hosting its home volleyball tournament on Sept. 10.