Cavaliers go down to wire in win

WAHOO – Heading into the Christmas Break, the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team had one more battle in store at home against Omaha Gross Catholic on Dec. 20. In a game that went down to the wire, the Cavaliers were able to hold on for a 59-55 win.

Up 3-2 in the first quarter, Luke Meis knocked down a three for Neumann that put them up by four. A few possessions later, Turner Ahrens hit a corner three that made it 11-4.

A fast break layup by Meis and a corner three from Jack Johnson kept the Cavaliers advantage at seven points at 16-9 to end the first.

The Cougars were able to crawl out of their hole to begin the second with a 10-0 scoring run. Neumann snapped the streak with a three from Jacob Rezac that tied the game at 19.

Meis continued to have the hot hand and hit a triple. A fast break layup from Ahrens capped off 10 straight points for the Cavaliers and put them in front 26-19.

Gross was able to make the game close again with five points to close out the second. Going into halftime, Neumann clung to a 27-24 lead.

To start the third, the Cougars reversed the score and grabbed a three-point advantage of their own. It didn’t last long with Meis hitting a three that evened the score at 34 apiece.

The remainder of the quarter, the Cavaliers scored six points and had a 30-28 advantage with eight minutes remaining.

In the final frame, Neumann shot the ball as well as they had all night with 19 points. This helped them pull out a four-point victory and move to 4-2 on the season.

From the field, the Cavaliers shot 42% and were 36% from three. On the glass, Neumann pulled down 23 rebounds, dished out 11 assists and stole eight passes.

Meis had a stellar game with 23 points, three rebounds and four steals. Also finishing in double digits was Cada with 14 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Scoring seven points was Stuhr, both Ahrens and Johnson had five, Rezac dropped in three and Aaron Spicka finished with two points.

This week Neumann has been playing in the Wahoo Holiday Tournament. They took on Elkhorn North in the first round on Dec. 28. Results will be published in the Jan. 5 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.