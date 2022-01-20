Cavaliers get second and Aaron Ohnoutka earns 100 win

Wrestling only three matches to get first was Specht. He beat Dominic Johnson of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 3:04 and Tucker Maxson and Raymond Central in 5:09 with pins and then won an 8-4 decision against Dillon Drew of Elkhorn North.

Picking up easy wins over Trey McDougald of Elkhorn North with a 9-0 major decision and a pin over Kaden Parde of Raymond Central in 5:47 was Samuel Vrana. In the championship match, he held on to win a 6-3 tie-breaker against Christopher Scdoris of Milford.

Getting second place was David Hart at 120 pounds and Trent Moudry at 195.

Hart won one match against Hunter Sykes of Raymond Central with a 16-1 tech fall. He then lost to Conner Kohout of Milford with a 9-0 major decision to get first.

Earning four pins in the first round is how Moudry won. In the title bout, he lost his first match to Hunter Oborny of Milford by pin in 4:57.

The Cavaliers will be competing at the Centennial Conference Tournament at Omaha Concordia on Jan. 22. Results for the rest of the Neumann wrestlers who won matches at Arlington can be found below.

113 pounds- Mitchell Hubert (Bishop Neumann) 14-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Evan Damewood (Boys Town) 4-10 (SV-1 8-6); Mitchell Hubert (Bishop Neumann) 14-10 won by decision over Aiden McDuffee (Arlington) 11-8 (Dec 9-4). 132 pounds- Ben Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) 11-13 won by fall over Zach Mullally (North Bend Central) 6-18 (Fall 2:26). 145 pounds- Joe Haberman (Bishop Neumann) 8-9 won by fall over Jaden Smith (North Bend Central) 3-16 (Fall 3:35). 152 pounds- Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by tech fall over Jace Lickliter (Raymond Central) 4-3 (TF-1.5 5:25 (18-2); Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by major decision over Kolton Gilmore (Arlington) 14-12 (MD 10-2); Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by tech fall over Keller Cox (Elkhorn North) 12-12 (TF-1.5 2:57 (16-0); 182 pounds- Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 13-13 won by fall over Raef Oborny (Milford) 2-8 (Fall 1:27); Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 13-13 won by fall over Cole Ovens (Elkhorn North) 12-14 (Fall 3:26).