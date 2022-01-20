Cavaliers get second and Aaron Ohnoutka earns 100 win

UTICA- It was a solid outing for the Bishop Neumann wrestling team, as they went 2-1 at the Centennial Quadrangular and Aaron Ohnoutka picked up his 100th win as a junior. The Cavaliers got second place by defeating Centennial 45-33, Neligh-Oakdale 36-30, and then lost to Fillmore Central 42-21.
“It wasn't an easy night tonight,” Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “There were some good individual matchups against some top-rated individuals. However, I don't believe we competed as well as I believe we are capable of. Aaron and Trent are performing well and went 3-0 tonight.”
There were several openings at weight classes by the Broncos that allowed Neumann to win in their opening dual.
Picking up wins for the Cavaliers was David Hart at 120 pounds and Max Lautenschlager at 138. Hart was able to defeat Garrison Schernikau with a 5-2 decision and Lautenschlager pinned Dakota Guinn in a 1:20.
Similar to their first dual, it was open weight classes that allowed the Cavaliers to win the dual against Neligh-Oakdale.
Neumann’s only victory came from Hart at 120 pounds. He defeated Carson Whitesel in a 1:33 with a pin.
In the final dual that the Cavaliers lost to the Panthers, they finished with four wins. They were picked up by Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Samuel Vrana at 170, Thomas Vrana at 182, and Trent Moudry at 195 pounds.
Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Ryan Schram in a 1:56 to earn the 100th win of his career as a junior. Winning an 8-0 major decision over Izzic Palling was Samuel Vrana, Thomas Vrana would tech fall Jackson Turner 21-5, and Moudry pinned Hunter Lukes in a 1:34.
“The highlight of the night goes to Aaron Ohnoutka,” Braunsroth said. “He became the sixth Neumann wrestler to win his 100th match of his high school career.”
Earlier in the season, Samuel Vrana was the fifth wrestler to reach the 100 win mark for the Cavalier Wrestling Program.
Taking third place at the Arlington Invite is what Neumann accomplished by scoring 165 points on Jan. 15. Class C No. 2 Milford finished second with 235 points and Raymond Central got second with 188 points.
Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Max Lautenschlager at 138, Conner Specht at 145, and Samuel Vrana at 170 all finished in first place.
Winning with a 16-0 tech fall against Carter Reichenberg of Elkhorn North in the first round was Aaron Ohnoutka. He pinned Brock Skeahan of Raymond Central in 3:58 and Joey Kenning of Milford with a 13-2 major decision in the title match.
Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann pinned McKay Bryce of Raymond Central in a 1:01 and then Camron Schultz of Raymond Central in 5:23. It took him 0:50 to pin Hunter Dickinson of Milford to get first place.
Wrestling only three matches to get first was Specht. He beat Dominic Johnson of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 3:04 and Tucker Maxson and Raymond Central in 5:09 with pins and then won an 8-4 decision against Dillon Drew of Elkhorn North.
Picking up easy wins over Trey McDougald of Elkhorn North with a 9-0 major decision and a pin over Kaden Parde of Raymond Central in 5:47 was Samuel Vrana. In the championship match, he held on to win a 6-3 tie-breaker against Christopher Scdoris of Milford.
Getting second place was David Hart at 120 pounds and Trent Moudry at 195.
Hart won one match against Hunter Sykes of Raymond Central with a 16-1 tech fall. He then lost to Conner Kohout of Milford with a 9-0 major decision to get first.
Earning four pins in the first round is how Moudry won. In the title bout, he lost his first match to Hunter Oborny of Milford by pin in 4:57.
The Cavaliers will be competing at the Centennial Conference Tournament at Omaha Concordia on Jan. 22. Results for the rest of the Neumann wrestlers who won matches at Arlington can be found below.
113 pounds- Mitchell Hubert (Bishop Neumann) 14-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Evan Damewood (Boys Town) 4-10 (SV-1 8-6); Mitchell Hubert (Bishop Neumann) 14-10 won by decision over Aiden McDuffee (Arlington) 11-8 (Dec 9-4). 132 pounds- Ben Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) 11-13 won by fall over Zach Mullally (North Bend Central) 6-18 (Fall 2:26). 145 pounds- Joe Haberman (Bishop Neumann) 8-9 won by fall over Jaden Smith (North Bend Central) 3-16 (Fall 3:35). 152 pounds- Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by tech fall over Jace Lickliter (Raymond Central) 4-3 (TF-1.5 5:25 (18-2); Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by major decision over Kolton Gilmore (Arlington) 14-12 (MD 10-2); Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 23-13 won by tech fall over Keller Cox (Elkhorn North) 12-12 (TF-1.5 2:57 (16-0); 182 pounds- Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 13-13 won by fall over Raef Oborny (Milford) 2-8 (Fall 1:27); Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 13-13 won by fall over Cole Ovens (Elkhorn North) 12-14 (Fall 3:26).