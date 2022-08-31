Cavaliers get hard fought win against Monarchs on the road

DAVID CITY- In a game that went back and forth, the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team was able to sneak out a 5-3 win over Aquinas Catholic on the road on August 23. It was an impressive win for the Cavaliers considering they overcame four errors made.

Through two innings, the game remained knotted at zero. That all changed in the top of the third, with Avery Mayberry belting a solo homer to center.

The Monarchs would get that run back with three straight singles in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up.

In the top of the sixth Neumann had their best offensive output of the game with three runs. Playing a huge role in the inning was Bridget Whitney with a two run homer to right field and then Lainey Weist reached home on an error on a hit by Kaysha Swartz to give the Cavaliers a 4-1 edge.

After two runs scored by Aquinas in the bottom of the sixth, the Cavaliers answered back with one run in their next at-bat.

With Mayberry on with a walk in the top of the seventh, Jill Johnson singled to left field driving in a run and giving Neumann a two run victory.

Leading the Cavaliers with two hits and two RBIs was Whitney. Both Mayberry and Johnson had at least one hit and drove in one run.

Pitching seven innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out eight batters was Aubrey Sylliaasen.

The prior day on August 22, Neumann had a matchup with Saunders County foe Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays came out firing, but in the end, it was the Cavaliers who threw the last punch in a 9-3 win.

With a 2-0 deficit, Logan Sylliaasen doubled to center with two out in the first. She ended up coming around to score on a triple from Johnson to right field.

Neumann was finally able to tie the game up with two runs in the bottom of the third. The runs were driven in by a double from Mayberry to left field and then a sac fly by Logan Sylliaasen in the next at-bat.

A prime opportunity to take their first lead of the game was awarded to the Cavaliers in the bottom of the fourth when Grace Schulz doubled to left field and Whitney got on base via the walk. Neumann took advantage of this chance with Kaysha Swartz laying down a sacrifice bunt that scored Schulz.

Five more runs were piled on by Neumann in the bottom of the fifth to break the game wide open. Whitney and Lainey Weist were able to come up with the big singles to make it a six run contest.

Kaysha Swartz led the Cavaliers with her bat with two runs batted in. Coming up with at least one hit and one RBI apiece were Mayberry, Logan Sylliaasen, Johnson, Whitney, and Weist.

Going seven innings as the starting pitcher with three earned runs surrendered and 13 strikeouts was Aubrey Sylliaasen.

Later in the week on August 27, Neumann took part in the Bluejay Softball Invite at Timmerman Ballfields in West Point. On the day, the Cavaliers knocked off Cuming County 14-0, Aquinas Catholic 16-3, and then Arlington 13-3 in the title game.

Neumann started their march to the championship off by defeating Cuming County in three innings by 14 runs. Weist dazzled on the mound throwing a no hitter and striking out five batters.

Leading the Cavaliers with four RBIs on one hit was Johnson. Fisher had one hit and two runs batted in and Ryan, Mayberry, Zwick, Ryan, Reitz, Weist, and Kya Swartz all had one RBI.

Next up Neumann took on Aquinas who they had beat in David City earlier in the week 5-3. This time around, the Monarchs were no match for the Cavaliers as they ended up losing 16-3.

Kya Swartz, Mayberry, and Wiest all had at least one hit in the victory and had three RBIs. Finishing with two runs batted in on one hit was Schulz and Whitney, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Kaysha Swartz had at least one hit and one RBI.

Pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out six batters was Aubrey Sylliaasen.

In the title game, Arlington was overpowered by Neumann who scored six runs in the third and another five runs in the fifth on their way to their third straight dominating performance.

Going three for three at the plate with three runs batted in was Avery Mayberry. Finishing with two RBIs apiece was Johnson and Schulz.

Aubrey Sylliaasen pitched all five innings in the win, gave up one earned run and struck out five batters.

This week the Cavaliers played at Wayne on August 30. They have a home game against Fort Calhoun at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 and then Neumann is hosting the Catholic Schools Softball Tournament at Hackberry Park at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.