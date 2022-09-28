Cavaliers get convincing win over rated Seward squad

WAHOO- A great offensive showing by the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team helped power them to an 8-2 victory against Class B No. 9 Seward on Sept. 20 at home. The Cavaliers were able to pick up a hit in every inning except the second in the win.

In the top of the first, Neumann loaded the bases with singles from Aubrey Sylliaasen and Grace Schulz and then Avery Mayberry was walked. A wild pitch allowed Aubrey Sylliaasen to come home and then Mayberry was knocked in by a hit to second from Bridget Whitney that gave the Cavaliers a 2-0 advantage.

The lead was increased up to 4-0 in the third inning with back-to-back home runs by Grace Schulz to center and Jill Johnson to left field.

Neumann continued to bring the lumber with two more home runs. They were both solo shots from Kaysha Swartz in the fourth and Mayberry in the fifth which kept the Cavaliers lead at four at 6-2.

A single from Whitney in the fifth and then a sac fly by Aubrey Sylliaasen to center in the sixth gave Neumann their final two runs and extended their edge out to six.

Getting one hit and driving in three runs was Schulz, while Whitney came up with one hit and two runs batted in. Kaysha Swartz, Johnson, Schulz, Mayberry and Aubrey Sylliaasen all had one RBI.

Pitching seven innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out one batter was Addison Sylliaasen.

From that big win at home, the Cavaliers traveled down the road to Valley to take on Douglas County West on Sept. 22. Neumann took advantage of two errors committed by the Falcons and won 13-0 on just eight hits in four innings.

Having a monster game with one hit and five runs batted in was Johnson. Both getting one hit and two RBIs were Aubrey Sylliaasen and Kya Swartz.

Mayberry, Schulz and Lainey Weist all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

On the mound, was the freshmen Addison Sylliaasen for the win. She pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Neumann took part in the Crete Softball Tournament on Sept. 24. The Cavaliers ended up with a 2-1 record beating Elkhorn North 10-0, Aurora 13-0 and then lost to Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest 6-0.

In the win over the Wolves in the opening round, Neumann was held scoreless in the first before exploding for eight runs in the second. They tacked on two more runs in the third to pick up the ten ruling of Elkhorn North in four innings.

Leading the team with one hit and three RBIs was Mayberry. Kya Swartz, Logan Sylliaasen, Kaysha Swartz, Johnson and Whitney all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Pitching four innings as the starter with no earned runs given up and striking out seven batters was Addison Sylliaasen.

The Cavaliers got their second shutout of the day when they took on Aurora in the second round. They limited the Huskies to just four hits while picking up 15 hits of their own in a 13 run win in four innings.

Getting three hits and driving in four runs in the win was Johnson. Kaysha Swartz, Weist, Emma Reitz and Mayberry all had at least one hit and two RBIs and Schulz finished with one hit and one run batted in.

Going two innings as the starter with no earned runs given up and one strikeout was Addison Sylliaasen. In relief, Weist pitched two innings and gave up no earned runs.

In Neumann’s final game on Saturday, they matched up with one of the top teams in Class B in GI Northwest. The Cavaliers hung right with the Vikings through the first two innings, but then gave up five runs in the third and then one in the fourth and never responded.

Pitching three innings, giving up five earned runs and striking out two batters was Weist. Addison Sylliaasen went two innings, gave up one earned run and had one strikeout.

This week Neumann played at Class B No. 2 Blair and Guardians Angels Central Catholic on Sept. 26 and 27. Neumann is hosting a quadrangular with Omaha Buena Vista, Lincoln Northwest and Class C No. 8 Malcolm starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.